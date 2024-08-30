Digitising, Diversifying and Transforming Multiple Industries

Amnah Ajmal speaking at conference.

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 10:24 AM

To be commercially successful and competitive today, companies must be agile and diversify. They must deepen connections with their customers and boost engagement with more tailor-made, personalised offerings. Technology plays a central role in organizations seeking new opportunities across multiple sectors.

Payments technology giant Mastercard is one of the main players in this space, helping companies get closer to their customers, and offer more diverse services. Beyond banks and financial institutions, Mastercard works closely with telecommunications operators, retailers and e-tailers, digital service providers, mobility platforms, food delivery companies, travel websites, governments and fintech start-ups.

“Technology is giving consumers more choice, more personalized offers, and seamless interaction. By listening to pain points, applying our expertise, tapping into the scale and reach of our network, we’ve been developing strategic digital transformation plans that are adding value,” says Amnah Ajmal, EVP, market development, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard. “Our portfolio of integrated services and solutions are generating new business, driving loyalty, protecting digital systems, enhancing decision-making, providing insights, and creating new opportunities beyond payments,”

Mastercard’s strategic partnership with e& is a great example of how the company’s technology expertise can take consumer engagement to new heights. e& is forging an ambitious digital transformation journey, and Mastercard is supporting them by integrating digital payment services in a way that adds value and enhances user-friendliness, for example by making in-store or online payments instantly, anywhere in the world.

Beyond telecoms, retail is another key industry benefiting from a strategic digitalization approach. As consumers demand more choice and convenience, it’s essential that retailers offer omnichannel payments to meet this need and capitalise on covering multiple consumer touchpoints — both physical and digital. To benefit from fast-growing channels especially, it’s vital that retailers have a strong electronic payments strategy, given that e-commerce is projected to be the fastest-growing retail channel worldwide, in position to account for approximately 24 per cent of retail sales by 2027.

Over the past decade, technology adoption in retail went from digital, virtual and social commerce to contactless and even biometric checkout. In tandem with this technological surge, consumer expectations for personalisation and engaging retail experiences continue to evolve dramatically. In this respect, generative AI tools have played a key role in product discovery, search functions and overall user experience. Loyalty programs are another way that retailers are enhancing the consumer experience, including by suggesting products based on past transactions, and rewarding repeat transactions.

In its latest collaboration, Mastercard is partnering with Alshaya Group to help expand Aura, its loyalty program. This will include the launch of an Aura co-branded credit card in multiple markets over the next two years including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. The collaboration aims to help drive the growth of the retail sector across the GCC region and will bring additional benefits to the 8.3 million Aura members, spanning over 70 brands ranging from dining to fashion, beauty and homeware.