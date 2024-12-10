Apple revolutionises payments in the UAE with ‘Tap to Pay’ on iPhone

This innovative solution empowers businesses of all sizes to accept in-person, contactless payments using just their iPhone.

Imagine a world where your iPhone doubles as a payment terminal—no extra hardware, no hassle, just seamless transactions at your fingertips. Apple has turned this vision into reality with the launch of its Tap to Pay on iPhone feature in the UAE, setting a new benchmark for how merchants accept payments.

This innovative solution empowers businesses of all sizes to accept in-person, contactless payments using just their iPhone. By leveraging NFC technology, merchants can now process payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets without the need for additional hardware or terminals.

A Game-changer for Businesses

Available on iPhone Xs or later running the latest iOS, Tap to Pay simplifies the checkout process for merchants and customers alike. Merchants using a supporting iOS app can effortlessly accept payments by prompting customers to hold their contactless card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or digital wallet near their device. Whether it’s a bustling market or a cozy café, businesses can now offer a secure and convenient payment experience anywhere they operate.

Apple has partnered with top payment platforms and app developers to bring this feature to life. Starting today, Adyen, Magnati, and Network International are among the first to support Tap to Pay on iPhone in the UAE. The feature also integrates seamlessly with major payment networks, including American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, ensuring broad compatibility for merchants and customers.

Transactions are encrypted and processed using the Secure Element, ensuring that sensitive payment data remains private.

Privacy and Security at Its Core True to Apple’s commitment to privacy, Tap to Pay on iPhone is designed with security as a top priority. Transactions are encrypted and processed using the Secure Element, ensuring that sensitive payment data remains private. In fact, Apple itself doesn’t know what is being purchased or who is making the purchase, offering unmatched peace of mind for users. Transforming the Payment Landscape The launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone is a significant milestone in Apple’s journey to redefine the way businesses handle payments. By eliminating the need for additional hardware and providing an intuitive, secure, and flexible solution, this feature is poised to revolutionize commerce in the UAE.

