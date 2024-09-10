An Access Card to Luxury Networking

J Club, Jumeirah Group.

What if I told you that you could enjoy a private snow room in the UAE, where temperatures soar to 50°C? Exclusive private members' clubs in Dubai are making this possible, offering luxurious spaces for everyone to network and relax. These clubs cater to the elite class in the UAE, where both expats and locals indulge in opulent living. With a focus on high-end amenities and unique experiences, Dubai's private members' clubs are becoming increasingly popular, drawing attention and admiration from those seeking the finest in luxury and exclusivity.

The History: The allure of private members’ clubs has captivated elites for centuries, offering an oasis of exclusivity and refinement. This tradition began in the heart of London during the 18th century. These clubs were originally conceived as havens for gentlemen to gather, discuss politics, conduct business, and unwind in a luxurious setting away from the public eye. As these clubs flourished, they became synonymous with sophistication and privilege, attracting the crème de la crème of society.

Speaking by the Stats: The main categories of private members clubs include country clubs that normally operate in suburban or rural areas with a special focus on sports, most likely golf, tennis or swimming. These organisations dominate in the US, but are also popular in other countries, including Canada, Australia or Spain. About 63 per cent of clubs increased their membership counts in 2022, and 62 per cent had a waiting list for prospective members at the end of 2022 and early 2023, consulting firm GGA Partners found in a recent survey that mostly included country clubs. The report states the outlook for the industry remains strong.

UAE — A Door to Luxurious Living

Fast forward to today, and the concept of private members’ clubs has transcended geographical boundaries, making a significant impact globally, especially in cosmopolitan cities like Dubai. Known for its opulence and cutting-edge innovation, Dubai has embraced the tradition of private members’ clubs, creating a unique blend of Middle Eastern hospitality and global luxury standards.

He adds: "A big trend or rather a changing mindset is the increased interest in sustainability and health & wellness. The elite clientele is curious about sustainability and purpose-driven practices at private clubs that align with their personal values. Their expectations are also continually rising with a strong emphasis on enhanced personalisation in the health and wellness sphere. This goes beyond visible fitness outcomes to encompass holistic well-being. One example of that would be biohacking treatments that are set to gain popularity. Members are increasingly seeking methods like blood work and biohacking therapies to achieve a longer and healthier life, reflecting a growing interest in holistic approaches to well-being. The industry is ever-evolving with a greater capacity for creativity and hyper-personalisation, and we are very excited to be an integral part of it."

"The UAE's growing appeal to the high-net-worth community, driven by its unique blend of flexibility and security, has fuelled demand for private member clubs. Many of the new residents are familiar with private memberships from their home countries. Recognition is crucial for members to feel comfortable, and the ability to welcome guests and hold private meetings is a significant advantage. Traditional hospitality venues do not offer a turnkey solution with vetting for access. This trend will continue as it becomes an integral part of members’ lifestyles and daily activities."

For the jet-setters and those who prefer a more exclusive dining and networking environment, Dubai offers a selection of members-only private clubs. These clubs provide an exceptional platform for expanding business or private networks while indulging in unparalleled fine dining experiences and exuberant events. Here, membership is not just an access card; it is a gateway to a world where luxury knows no bounds.

A view of Capital Club, DIFC.

Exclusivity at its Best In Dubai, the growth of private members’ clubs reflects the city’s dynamic evolution. These clubs are more than just social hubs; they are vibrant communities where members can cultivate meaningful connections and enjoy a myriad of exclusive benefits. From chic rooftop lounges to serene beachfront clubs, Dubai’s private members’ clubs cater to diverse tastes and preferences, ensuring an extraordinary experience for every member. For Chagar, understanding each member’s preference is a key that creates exclusivity and leads to unique experiences. “Private clubs excel by recognising their members as valued individuals and accommodating their specific needs. Tailoring services to accommodate their requirements allows members to feel recognized and valued. Ensuring that their guests are treated with respect is also essential. Some members prefer complete discretion, while others enjoy mingling and being more relaxed. Therefore, a members club must be flexible and adaptive, ensuring everyone feels welcome and comfortable.” Snow Room at J Club. Moore emphasisies exclusive amenities and experiences that makes these private clubs appealing to affiliate individuals and business elites. "The way we create a sense of community is through our exclusive networking events and activations. We ran a fantastic networking event recently in our Mina Al Salam J Club location, where we invited our members including CEOs, business owners, and many more, to enjoy some food and drinks, and to talk about their professions and how they can collaborate and network together. Another element that we have is our unique classes. Our events are a great opportunity for our communities to come together and experience the amazing facilities and offerings at J Club. We also have coffee mornings twice a week, where members can socialize and engage in conversations, further fostering a sense of community." When asked about the competition amongst the private member's clubs sector, Chagar asserts: "Each member club has its unique DNA and identity, typically falling into business and social categories. Capital Club is well-recognised in the UAE as a private business members club. On the social club side, we can expect new clubs to emerge in the foreseeable future, allowing prospective members to choose the best fit for their lifestyle and requirements. While the high benchmark for service levels and engagement will remain, clubs will need to adapt to the flexible work styles of their members as well as remote work, which has become more prevalent over the last three to four years." As the potential for private members' clubs in the UAE continues to grow, the evolution of these exclusive spaces will be fascinating to watch. Will they redefine luxury and networking? Only time will tell. Imagine being part of this elite circle, enjoying unparalleled amenities and forging valuable connections. The future of Dubai's private members' clubs is bright and full of promise. Will you join this journey of opulence and exclusivity? Stay tuned and be ready to embrace the new era of luxurious living in the UAE.

