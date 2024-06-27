A Digital Evolution Guided by Customer-Centricity and Technology

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM

Gone are the days when companies used to design products and solutions en masse with a belief in the concept of “One Size Fits All”. Today customer segmentation is highly granular, and their demand is very specific and unique, which calls for custom-made offerings based on their needs. Countries, particularly developing nations, are witnessing an increase in the share of the younger population who are not afraid of experimenting and adopting new technology which can bring a higher level of ease and convenience in their lives.

According to World Payments Report 2023 by Capgemini, non-cash transaction volumes are expected to reach about 2.3 trillion by 2027, which would be almost double that of 2022. This exponential growth will be driven by the expansion of instant payment infrastructure in major markets, ongoing adoption of open banking frameworks, evolving customer expectations, regulations, and industry initiatives. These are catalysing the fast adoption of new instruments and instant payments. While cash remains an important payment instrument around the world, alongside digital alternatives, however, despite its near-term convenience, global use of cash continued to dip during 2022, the report said.

Digital Payment Revolution

It is to be noted that the spurt in digital transactions and digital-based ecosystem has been made possible due to a series of measures undertaken by regulatory institutions and central banks of various countries globally.

The central banks across various countries have been designing policies to build cashless economies even while ensuring that a safe, secure and robust payment system is put in place to provide much-needed ease to consumers without compromising on safety. The key triggers driving reforms across the global landscape of payment systems include customer behaviour and expectations, technological innovation, the emergence of non-banking and fintech players, financial inclusion and the need for better payment instruments and settlement services.

In India, the digital payment ecosystem leapfrogged after the demonetisation policy announced by the central government. The Covid-19-induced lockdown further strengthened the case for adopting digital payment mechanisms leading to a surge in the number of transactions. The foundation for the country’s digital payment revolution was laid with the establishment of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) by the Reserve Bank of India in 2008. In 2016, NPCI introduced the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), an interoperable payments system that powers direct and instant settlement across multiple bank accounts for consumer-to-consumer (C2C) and consumer-to-business (C2B) transactions.

Finally, in 2021, India unveiled the account aggregator framework for consent-based encrypted data sharing for consumers and businesses. Multiple open APIs followed.

Powered by a real-time network and open banking, UPI reported exponential growth of 1.9 times in volume and nearly 1.8 times in transaction value from 2021 to 2022. UPI transaction value and volume overtook credit and debit card totals by a significant margin in 2022 as UPI A2A payments became the preferred payment instrument for consumers and businesses. RBI’s Vision 2025 document emphasises UPI's globalisation for efficient and affordable cross-border payments. India is in talks with 30 countries regarding UPI adoption, and France, the UAE, and Singapore have already signed a memorandum of understanding in 2022. Africa is yet another example of exhibiting wide-scale adoption of digital payments led by telcos. Transactions led to information which supercharged access and financial inclusion. The continent is fast catching up to its neighbours in terms of non-cash transaction volume. India and Africa today rank high on instituting a digital and less cash framework built atop the technology stack and a genuine resolve by the governments. Between these extraordinary geographies lies the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region – which continues to be the global banking and financial hub. Backed by regulatory reforms and maturing digital payment infrastructure, we are poised to boost non-cash volumes in the Middle East region to register a compound aggregate growth rate of over 14 per cent in 2022–27. Open banking reforms are already underway in the region and countries like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan are beginning to embrace open banking frameworks. The governments across Mena are proactively embracing the future – with Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain, etc, significantly investing in a collaborative ecosystem to facilitate faster and longer digital payment adoption. However, the road to a less cash economy demands persistence and consistent focus, and like all journeys – it will need to be experienced in motion.

— The writer is the Founder of Airpay