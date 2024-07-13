Portable plant design allows for scalable and relocatable production; IBAT's method recycles over 98% of water, addressing high water use in lithium industry
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, inspected the progress of work being done at Terminal 3 of Dubai International (DXB).
During his visit to the airport, the Ruler witnessed first-hand how daily work is conducted in all departments of the airport. Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed protocols in place to assist travellers in completing travel procedures besides various other services extended at the airport.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Likewise, Sheikh Mohammed personally inspected daily operations in different sections of the airport and enquired about the facilities being provided for departing and arriving passengers. The airport authorities reassured him of the quality facilities provided for departing and arriving passengers.
Watch below, a video of the inspection, shared by Dubai Media Office on X:
The airport witnessed a significant increase in the number of travellers during the first quarter of 2024, at 23 million, an increase of 8.4% compared to the same period last year.
Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the development witnessed in Terminal 3 with all its facilities, departments and equipment, saying “Dubai International Airport is a cultural interface that reflects our aspirations for the future. We are constantly working to improve the experience of travellers through the airport and provide the highest levels of excellence in terms of infrastructure, services and advanced technologies to ensure the comfort and safety of travellers.
"We thank all the teams working at the airport for their outstanding efforts, which reflects our vision to make Dubai a preferred destination for travellers from all over the world in keeping with the highest international standards. Dubai’s vision for the future is defined by innovation and excellence across all spheres, and Dubai International Airport is an essential part of this ambitious vision, and we will continue to work to ensure greater successes in this vital sector.”
According to Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, the exceptional performance of DXB and its continued achievement of record growth rates in terms of the number of international passengers had made DXB instantly identifiable with world-class service and quality in the aviation and travel sector.
“This reflects the ambitious goals included in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and place it among the top three urban economies in the world,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed added.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on the visit by Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Director General of the State Security Department in Dubai; Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and a number of senior officials.
ALSO READ:
Portable plant design allows for scalable and relocatable production; IBAT's method recycles over 98% of water, addressing high water use in lithium industry
87% of the reserve managers surveyed flagged further escalation in geopolitical conflicts as the biggest threat to this benign outcome
US data is due later in the day, where expectations are for core inflation to have risen 0.2% on a monthly basis in June, putting the annual figure at 3.4%
To combat surging inflation, the Fed in recent years hiked the benchmark lending rate to a decades-high level in hopes of easing demand
The Abu Dhabi company will retain the remaining 60 per cent stake in the project
The mega project will also see the establishment of the world's largest logistics hub for foodstuffs, fruit and vegetable trade
38% of the global population living in areas where they cannot use mobile internet due to barriers such as high cost and lack of skills