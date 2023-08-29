UAE: 8 of the most shocking viral videos of dangerous driving, accidents this year

File photo

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 10:23 PM

The UAE has a zero-tolerance policy against reckless driving. An amended traffic law in Dubai announced recently specifies a Dh50,000 fine for reckless driving that endangers lives or properties. Abu Dhabi has the hefty Dh50,000 penalty since 2020 for serious traffic offences.

The Dubai Police have already implemented the law, slapping the Dh50,000 penalty in at least two instances this month.

Police authorities in the country routinely release videos of horrific accidents to raise awareness about the consequences of reckless driving.

According to a poll conducted by the Abu Dhabi Police, nearly 93 per cent of respondents agreed that the force’s videos of actual accidents help them drive safer. The police have been publishing such videos captured by traffic surveillance cameras since 2018.

Here are some of the most shocking videos released this year so far and the fines that are applicable for the traffic offences:

1. Rushing to catch the green signal

Released in February, the video shows accidents that occur as motorists race to catch the green light. They are seen accelerating at the traffic junctions, even as the light turns yellow. In the second accident from the video above, a motorist loses control over his vehicle as he speeds up to make a left turn at a traffic junction. He crashes into another vehicle on the opposite side of the road.

Penalty: As per the federal traffic law, jumping a red light is punishable with a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and 30-day confiscation of the vehicle. However, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, motorists will need to pay Dh50,000 to get their vehicles released.

2. Distracted driving at traffic junctions

The shocking video released in February shows a distracted driver entering a traffic junction after his signal turned red. He crashes into a 4WD passing by legally and both vehicles spin out of control.

Penalty: In addition to the penalty for jumping the red light, the police may slap a fine for distracted driving or using the phone while behind the wheel. The offence carries a Dh800 fine and four black points.

3. Taking an exit at the last minute

In April, the Abu Dhabi Police released a video showing a vehicle overturning after its driver crosses over four lanes on a highway to take an exit at the very last minute.

Penalty: Sudden swerving comes with a penalty of Dh1,000 and four black points. In this case, the police can also make a case for wrong overtaking that comes with a Dh600 fine and six black points.

4. Driver caught committing two major traffic offences

On April 25, the police caught a driver who committed two major traffic violations and put other motorists in danger. The motorist is seen tailgating the vehicle in front and then overtaking it from the road shoulder.

Penalty: Tailgating comes with a penalty of Dh400 fine and four black points, while overtaking from the road shoulder is punishable with a Dh1,000 fine and six black points.

5. Dangers of stopping in the middle of the road

Released in July, the video shows a pickup truck stopping in the middle of the road after something flies off the vehicle. Two other cars stop behind him, but a fourth one could not stop in time and crashes into the vehicles up ahead.

Penalty: The penalty for stopping in the middle of the road is Dh1,000 fine and six black points.

6. Unfit tyres can lead to horrific accidents

Released last month, the video shows a vehicle’s tyre bursting, following which the driver loses control over it. It swerves to the road shoulder before crossing over four lanes and coming to a jerky stop.

Penalty: Driving with tyres that are not road-worthy is punishable with a Dh500 fine, four black points and a week-long seizure of the vehicle.

7. Biker performs stunts on Dubai highway, video goes viral

This self-shot video of a biker performing stunts on a Dubai highway went viral last week. Shortly after, the Dubai Police arrested the young man.

Penalty: The police fined the biker Dh50,000, in addition to slapping 23 black points on his driving licence.

8. Tailgater arrested, fined Dh50,000

This video from last week shows a motorist tailgating and overtaking another vehicle from the right on a Dubai highway. Once he got ahead, he braked multiple times — another dangerous act that could have resulted in a major accident.

Penalty: The Dubai Police fined the motorist Dh50,000 for reckless driving. He also got 23 black points on his licence.

ALSO READ: