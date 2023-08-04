UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Somali runner sets world record by finishing last

Somalia’s sports minister issued an apology after the 'untrained' runner was allowed to compete

by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 2:09 PM

ALSO READ:

Tamanna Sajeed

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

The story behind Home Bakery

business

The story behind Home Bakery

Join us for an in-depth interview with Abdulla Al Mulla, the Managing Director of Dubai’s beloved coffee chain, as we explore the inspiring journey that turned a passion for baking into a thriving business.

business