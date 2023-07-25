Did you know the classic Hermes Birkin was designed on a sick bag?

The story behind Jane Birkin’s iconic bag
READ MORE:
Category
Sort By
The story behind Jane Birkin’s iconic bag
Emergency operations are being carried out near Palermo, Partinico, Misilmeri, Bolognetta and Cefalu as Italy struggles with powerful heatwaves, reporting a temperature of 47.6 degrees celsius in Catania.
The coffin of Jane Birkin is carried inside Saint-Roch church in Paris as her family bids farewell to the woman behind the iconic designer Hermès Birkin handbag.
Flights cancelled as Greece carries out largest evacuation in Greek history after wildfires continue to rage on the Greek island of Rhodes
Thousands of tourists and residents evacuate Greek Island of Rhodes as wildfires continue to wreak havoc, causing the nation’s biggest evacuation in history
Even if your passport is still with you, you could be facing a travel ban, though police usually keep them in certain instances
KT explains in detail how UAE residents can pay off penalties using the RTA's award-winning online options
Saudi Arabia readies to welcome global pilgrims for Umrah, offering diverse pilgrimage options. Here is all you need to know
The upcoming three-day weekend from will mark the start of the Islamic New Year on Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23
Fans in Hong Kong hold martial arts workshops and exhibitions to mark Bruce Lee’s 50th death anniversary
Currently, on a 3-day Gulf tour, Erdogan was also appointed to the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civilian honour bestowed upon world leaders
Rescuers scrounge for missing residents after heavy rain triggers landslide in Irshalwadi village of Maharashtra, killing 10 people
This Gen Z has taken world by the storm this since then. Here is all you need to know about this young gun
Ahmed Al Jafflah says the summers of his childhood were "a beautiful, beautiful dream"
Authorities evacuate Greek town of Pournari as wildfires continue to create havoc in Greece
Temperatures in Rome predicted to rise to 42 degree celsius as Europe prepares for extreme heatwaves