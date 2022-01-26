UAE: App that can diagnose 45 heart diseases in 10 seconds launched

The tool uses artificial intelligence can read and analyse data from electrocardiograms

Wed 26 Jan 2022

A new ECG app in the UAE will now have the ability to diagnose 45 heart diseases in less than 10 seconds.

The application is up to 95 per cent accurate and can diagnose conditions like cardiac arrhythmia, conduction disorders, myocardial infarction, ventricular and atrial hypertrophy, pericarditis, angina pectoris.

This was revealed on Day 3 of the Arab Health as part of the Ministry of Health and Prevention's (MOHaP) efforts to help healthcare providers and patients to use the latest innovations in reading and diagnosing the electrocardiogram (ECG) results accurately and quickly.

Dr Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, said "The app is now available for use in the UAE after having been licensed by the Ministry's Health Regulatory Sector and is not meant for the public. The app can accurately and quickly read, analyse, and diagnose the patient's condition, which would be particularly important in dealing with critical cases, such as cardiac arrhythmia and irregular heartbeat."

The initiative launched in partnership with ProCardio Medical Equipment Company, uses artificial intelligence technology allowing the ECG to be read and data analysed by the paramedic teams within 10-30 seconds, whether during an outdoor accident or at home.

"It can transfer the real image of the ECG reality to the hospital after analysing it. The accuracy rate is up to 95 per cent, which can reduce time and effort and saving patients' lives," he explained.

Al Amiri highlighted that the trend towards the use of cutting-edge technology would help enhance the country's competitiveness by creating a legislative and investment environment keeping pace with international best practices.

"This also elevates the UAE's status as a global destination to attract global and digital medical companies and motivate them to open branches in the country. The new project comes in line with the ministry's efforts to attract, license, and register innovative medical products and advanced applications that support and facilitate the work of health care providers and members of society," explained Al-Amiri.

"We are also keen to promote the use of modern technology, which plays a major role in producing medical and digital equipment and supplies", he added.