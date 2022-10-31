Unimed joins hands with Wadi-El-Nile, marks 50th anniversary of UAE-Egypt ties
The leading pharmaceutical distributor will provide high-quality medicines at competitive prices
Unimed, part of the Mohamed and Obaid Al Mulla Group and the leading Emirati company in the field of medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, has signed a partnership agreement with Wadi El-Nile Pharmaceuticals 'Benta Pharma', a subsidiary of the Egyptian Company for Investments and Projects (ECIP).
The signing of the agreement between the two sides comes within the framework of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Emirati-Egyptian relations under the slogan 'Egypt and the Emirates are one heart', an expression of the historical and fraternal relations between the two leaderships and the two brotherly people, whose foundations were laid by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The agreement aims to provide medicines at competitive prices in accordance with best international practices and distribute high-quality pharmaceutical products to improve human health and well-being.
The agreement was signed by Sherif Bishara, CEO, Mohammed and Obaid Al Mulla Group, and major general Mohamed Dabour, chairman and managing director at Wadi El-Nile. Bishara confirmed that this collaboration is a step towards achieving Arab cooperation with regards to the Arab common market, especially in the health field. He said: "We are currently looking at more strategic partnerships between the private health sector in the two countries to manufacture raw materials for medicine, with the support of the government sector."
He also noted the global capabilities of the Benta Pharma company, and this appeared in the manufacture of vital medicines that were under pressure and demand during the days of the Covid 19 pandemic, including the 'Axapin' product for the treatment of blood clots, and it was the first drug in the world to be manufactured as an alternative in Egypt.
Bishara stated that under the agreement, Unimed will be the exclusive distributor of Benta Pharma's medical products in the UAE pharmaceutical market, for the treatment of diabetes, cholesterol, anti-emetics, digestive system, stomach ulcers, nutritional supplements, drugs for nervous diseases and anticoagulants.
He pointed out that Unimed currently provides its pharmaceutical services and medical equipment to about 224 hospitals and clinics, 776 pharmacies, and 143 wholesale companies across the Emirates.
Dabour added that the pharmaceutical sector and pharmaceutical investments embody cooperation in the health field between the two brotherly countries, as there are many Egyptian companies operating in the UAE medical market with a variety of medicines and medical devices. On the other hand, Egyptian pharmaceutical companies distribute many of their pharmaceutical products in the UAE.
Dabour also stressed that this partnership opens more prospects for cooperation and pharmaceutical investment between Egypt and the UAE and enhances the role of Egyptian pharmaceutical companies in the UAE market, one of the most important pharmaceutical markets in the region, which is characterised by rapid growth, unparalleled facilities, logistics services and high manufacturing quality.
Penta owns 120 preparations registered with the Egyptian Medicines Authority, and has four production lines, one for experimental batches, the other for hard disks, and a third line for hard gelatin capsules, in addition to the production of injections.