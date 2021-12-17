UAE's ground-breaking progress in cancer research is impressive: Sheikh Nahyan

The minister emphasised the importance of regular screening in the early diagnosis of cancer

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 12:18 PM

The UAE's ground-breaking progress and advancement in cancer research and treatment are promising, said Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence.

While inaugurating the 9th edition of the two-day International Oncology Conference, Sheikh Nahyan said: “As a layman, I read news stories on the latest advancement in cancer treatment that enhances the ability of the human body to fight the attack of tumour cells with great interest.

"I am excited about the potential of artificial intelligence in speeding up the design and testing of new chemotherapeutic drugs and machine learning to target the delivery of these drugs."

The minister emphasised the importance of regular screening in the early diagnosis of cancer and the need for more specialised diagnostics and treatment options.

He praised the efforts of the UAE doctors and medical fraternity in creating awareness and promoting regular screening among the public.

“Medical profession demonstrates our country’s values of responsibility, knowledge, and compassion in action. I salute your energy and dedication,” said Sheikh Nahyan, the patron of the conference organised jointly by VPS Healthcare and Burjeel Medical City.

Held under the theme ‘Patient Centricity in Cancer Care: From Evidence to Practice’, the conference is attended by more than 3,750 experts both physically and virtually. Discussions will be held on screening and epidemiology, diagnostic medicine, medical oncology and haematology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, palliative care, nursing care, psychosocial medicine, and research methodology.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, president of the conference and chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare, noted the conference has evolved as a principal platform for global experts to discuss the advancement in cancer care and research.

“The conference is a significant effort in our fight against cancer to make it a curable disease," he said.

Dr Ibrahim Abu-Gheida, head of radiation oncology at Burjeel Medical City and chair of the scientific committee, said such a conference is an “educational exercise”, helping oncologists and experts to learn and apply the knowledge in future.

Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, director of oncology services of VPS healthcare and co-chair of the scientific committee, said the conference will focus majorly on the multimodal approaches to treating cancer.

There will be interactive sessions on breast cancer, colorectal cancer, upper gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, haematological malignancies, prostate cancer, cancer research and gynaecological cancer.