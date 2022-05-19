UAE: Toddler gets new lease of life after rare disease treatment

Turkish patient is first to be brought to Dubai to receive therapy for genetic disorder

A Turkish child who was brought to Dubai to get treated for a rare genetic disorder has returned to his home country and is recovering fast.

Arel, who is only 14 months old, was the first patient to be brought to Dubai to administer spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) gene therapy at Medcare Hospital. SMA is a condition where the motor cells dies each day.

The therapy was given to the patient on December 9, 2021. After that, the hospital regularly monitored Arel for the next few months to ensure that the treatment was successful.

“Currently, the baby is showing recovery and is back in his home, Turkey,” said Dr Vivek Mundada, consultant pediatric neurologist, Medare Women and Children Hospital- the doctor in charge.

Arel’s mother Dilek Ozbek said that they had approached several hospitals in different countries to get Arel treated. “Many countries rejected Arel’s treatment due to tracheostomy, but Dubai had the facility, and I had faith in the doctor,”

Explaining about SMA and gene therapy, Dr Mundada, said, SMA is a genetic disorder in which muscle weakness is caused by one defective gene and its normal function degenerates.

Gene therapy is a technique used to treat defects where a normal gene replaces the defective gene. It is used to treat patients with genetic disorders who harbour a defective gene that hampers the formation of a protein essential for normal functioning. By replacing the defective gene, normal protein is formed which leads to improvement in the symptoms of the disease.

Dr Munanda said that SMA is a genetic disorder where both the parents are unaffected carriers of a defective SMN1 gene in heterozygous condition and if their child inherits it, there is no normal gene to compensate for the disease.

Types of SMAs

There are three types of SMAs in children with varying severity. Type 1 SMA presents in first six months of life and is the most severe with death by 2 years of age. Type 2 is less severe, but the children have lot of morbidities, while Type 3 is least severe with normal survival but walking difficulties. The defective gene is not always inherited from parents, it can occur spontaneously as well.

Arel’s case was a complicated one and he was subjected to ventilator in Turkey. When the family flew down to Dubai, the doctors at the hospital faced many challenges. “We had to look at several aspects and not only the medical ones. We also had to arrange a Turkish translator to understand the case and its complexity,” said the doctor.

“Before administering the gene therapy, Arel underwent a clinical check up by different specialists for almost 2-3 weeks who made sure that he was stable enough to get the therapy.

"After the therapy, he is doing fine now and his mother keeps sending his vidoes and updates to us,” said Dr Munanda.

Since staying long term in Dubai can be expensive, Arel was discharged after three months and was asked to be in touch with the team via WhatsApp or Zoom. “I am in touch with the mother and his doctors in Turkey to overlook the medicines given by the local paediatric neurologist,” said Dr Munanda.

“We are glad to see that he is doing well and is improving with time. Without the gene therapy, his health would have worsened,” added Dr Munanda.

It was the first treatment in the UAE that involved gene therapy for SMA, and also the only hospital in the country to deal with children affected with SMA that required complex care needs like providing ventilation via tracheostomy.

The hospital has administered the gene therapy to over 23 kids with SMA and these cases have come from Sharjah and some from Ethiopia and Nepal.