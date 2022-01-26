UAE to introduce QR code on medicine pack to enable patients to read information on drugs

Dr Althaf said Singh had a rare congenital disorder of dilated lower ureter.
The UAE will be the first country in the world to introduce AR-powered drug packs with a QR code for paperless access to drug-related information in an easy and innovative way.
Patients can interactively read the drug information on the medicine box by simply scanning a QR code. “In cooperation with Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Mohap is showcasing an innovative project of adding QR code to the medicine package to enable patients to view and read the drug information via AR technology,” said Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, Mohap.
“When reading the QR code through the use of artificial intelligence, a virtual assistant appears in a three-dimensional form and provides the patient with all information about the drug class,” said Al Amiri.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap)’s new project, announced on Day 3 of Arab Health 2022, will be implemented in the first and second quarter of 2022 and aims to improve treatment outcomes and avoiding medication errors.
“The project leverages new technologies such as augmented reality and QR Code. It would help facilitate patients’ access to medicines to ensure their adherence to treatment plans. This is part of the UAE government’s directions to ensure their rights.”
This new initiative aims to bolster the ministry’s competitiveness as a paperless digital health government entity and a sustainable model for developing services to ensure the happiness of customers, he said.
The project aims to develop and apply modern technologies in the health sector and the pharmaceutical field, by linking the entire drug information to an electronic source on the Internet to provide complete data about the drug upon scanning the code, using smartphones, thus facilitating access to the drug information in an interactive way.
