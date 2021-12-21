UAE: Thousands sign up for weight-loss contest that will award winners Dh500 for every kilo they lose

Within a week of its announcement, 51% participants registered in the ‘Physical’ category.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 1:47 PM

A weight-loss challenge in the UAE -- which will see two winners get Dh500 for every kilo they shed -- has clocked in over 10,000 contestants.

Within a week of its announcement, RAK Hospital’s 'Biggest Weight Loser Challenge’ saw 51 per cent participants registering in the ‘Physical’ category. The rest registered under the ‘Virtual' category.

According to organisers, the competition has also “garnered wide interest among corporates, with several organisations signing up”.

“We were expecting around 3,000 participants, and to see more than three times the number is just so encouraging; we could not be happier with such a positive response,” said Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director, RAK Hospital. “Besides the motivation to win the contest, this also goes to show that UAE residents understand the value of a healthy lifestyle and the importance of achieving their health goals. We really hope these 10 weeks pave the way for thousands of people to figuratively and literally walk their way to sustainable and holistic wellbeing.”

Three categories

In the ‘Physical’ category, one male and one female will receive cash awards of Dh500 for every kilo they lose.

‘Virtual’ category winners will get staycations, shopping vouchers and medical check-ups, among other prizes.

Corporate teams will be judged on average weight loss and awarded accordingly.

As per a recent Ministry of Health and Prevention study, 33 per cent of married women and 40.4 per cent of married men are overweight in the UAE.