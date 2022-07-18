UAE: Teen’s tooth knocked out in scooter accident; doctors replant it after over 12 hours

His mother had placed the tooth in milk, preventing it from drying out

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 11:47 AM

A 14-year-old boy’s tooth was knocked out after he had an accident while riding his scooter in Abu Dhabi. His mother had the presence of mind to place the tooth in milk, which helped prevent it from drying out and acted as a temporary preservative. She then took him to the Dental Clinic at Al Falah Healthcare Centre, which is part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

Doctors were able to restore the teenager’s smile successfully after a procedure. The success rate of tooth re-plantation after 12 hours is just about seven per cent.

“The mother was worried about the cosmetic impact of a missing tooth and its effect on the teenager. The family agreed to carry on with the procedure after a thorough dental examination,” Seha said in a press statement.

The dental clinic detailed how the procedure was carried out: “First, the tooth was cleansed without removing soft tissue, and replanted into the socket. A splint was then placed, stabilising the weak teeth together. A pre- and post-operative X-ray was then taken to determine the procedure’s efficacy. The patient was advised to follow a soft food diet for two weeks and refrain from heavy physical exercise or games to avoid possible trauma or bleeding. Eight days after the first procedure, a root canal was performed followed by removal of splint.”

Dr Amal Gamal Ebrahim, a family and cosmetic dentist, and the physician who handled the case, said the “tailored treatment plan” was essential to the procedure’s success. “The patient and his family were delighted with the result, considering the low success rate of such cases.”

