UAE: Surgeon reconstructs severed nose of man using skin from forehead

The man suffered the injury after slipping and falling down staircase

Supplied photo

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 3:31 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 3:39 PM

Doctors have reconstructed the nose of a 24-year-old man by grafting skin from his forehead after his nose was partially cut off after he fell on a sharp object

The accident occured when Nishan Gurung was shifting accommodation in Jebel Ali on June 6. As the Nepali storekeeper was walking down a staircase with knives and other kitchen equipment, he slipped and fell onto a sharp object.

“After I saw blood oozing from the wound, I sat on the staircase and tried to stop the bleeding with my T-Shirt. It took me some time to realise what had happened. A few minutes later, I called my friend for help. Even then, I did not realise that a part of my nose had been cut off. It was only when my friend came and took me to the room when I noticed that part of my nose had detached,” explained Gurung.

The man decided against seeking medical help as it was late at night and he had already applied ice to stop the bleeding.

The next day, when Gurung went to Aster Hospital, Mankhool, the doctors there referred him to the plastic surgeon in Aster Hospital, Al Qusais — Dr Rajkumar Ramachandran, a specialist in plastic surgery.

“The doctor informed me that I had to undergo a complex procedure that would take place in two stages. In the first stage, the doctor would take a skin flap from the forehead and mould it into the shape of a nose that would match mine. In the second stage, the reconstructed nose was attached to the severed portion and joined with sutures,” added Gurung.

Gurung underwent the first procedure on June 11, and the second procedure three weeks apart, on July 5. The operation was a success, and Gurung responded well to the treatment.

Dr Ramachandran said that Gurung would take three-six months to recover completely. “We have fixed his nose with a skin flap from his forehead, which has good matching qualities with that of the nose. It would take some time for the wound to completely heal. He will then have a good cosmesis,” said the doctor.

“Once the wound heals, the nose will look normal. Gurung would then be able to feel and sense his nose,” Dr Rajkumar explained.

