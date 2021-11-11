UAE: Over 6,000 cancer experts to take part in global conference

Clinical, medical professionals to attend 4-day oncology assembly in Abu Dhabi

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 3:37 PM

Over 6,000 healthcare professionals and clinical experts from around the world are expected to attend the oncology conference to be organized by Tawam Hospital.

The 9th Emirates Oncology Conference, a four-day virtual conference, will take place on two consecutive weekends from November 12 to 13 and November 19 to 20. It aims to deliver high-level scientific content with several keynote lectures, parallel symposiums, and oral and poster presentations that revolve around cancer treatment and care innovation.

The conference will also provide major updates and state-of-the-art presentations that have been fostered through collaboration among experts in oncology and advanced cancer care.

The conference is expected to be one of the largest health-related conferences in the region, with over 6,000 oncology experts and delegates from around the world expected to attend. The conference will also include eminent personalities from internationally acclaimed institutions speaking on the topic “Modern Comprehensive Cancer Care in the Era of the Pandemic” and the latest developments in cancer care.

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Chief Executive Officer at Tawam, said, “As part of our commitment to delivering the highest level of cancer care, we are proud to host one of the region’s largest health oncology conferences at Tawam Hospital.

“Broadcast virtually from Abu Dhabi to experts around the world, the themes and best practice provided during this conference will initiate a crucial dialogue about how we can address the many challenges that cancer poses in our societies. Through SEHA and Tawam Hospital leading this conference, it also gives us the opportunity to showcase the innovative and exciting contributions Abu Dhabi is making to medical science in the pursuit of even greater and more effective patient care practices and treatments.”

Experts from the United States, Europe, Middle East, and the GCC Region, in addition to an elite roster of eminent local speakers, will be presenting a range of scientific sessions. These will focus on the challenges facing cancer management during and beyond the pandemic era, the use of artificial intelligence in cancer care, precision immunotherapy in cancer management, and hypofractionated radiotherapy.

It will also address stereotactic body radiotherapy, international application of quality oncology practice initiative, cancer genetics in brain tumour, Hereditary breast cancer, surgical perspective on renal, pancreatic, breast and colorectal cancer, hyper thermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy in GI malignancies, the TEAM approach to palliative care, care after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant in children, focus on nursing role in cancer, the importance of cancer research and many more.

