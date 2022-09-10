UAE: Medical conference discusses updates in women’s health, perinatal medicine

The discussion includes five parallel speciality tracks

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 3:27 PM

Over 3,000 medical experts and other delegates are taking part in a virtual conference to discuss challenges and latest trends relating to women and newborn care in the region.

The latest edition of the Corniche Hospital International Conference: Updates in Women’s Health and Perinatal Medicine, was inaugurated on Saturday and will run till September 11.

Returning for the first time since 2019, the conference includes five parallel speciality tracks relating to obstetrics, gynaecology, anaesthesia, fetal medicine, neonatology, fertility, obstetric medicine and midwifery.

Dr Stella Madeya Mwenechanya, Consultant, Division Chief, and Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Corniche Hospital, said: “We are thrilled to bring this conference back to the industry, and warmly welcome our delegates who are joining us virtually.”

Dr Stella’s presentation at the conference focuses on how Corniche Hospital saves babies’ lives and reduces stillbirths. Between 2020 and 2021, the hospital implemented an intensive training program aligned with the Growth Assessment Protocol (GAP) using customized fetal growth charts to identify babies at risk of being stillborn due to their small size or placenta problems.

This resulted in a significant increase in antenatal detection of babies that were small for their gestational age, ensuring they were safely delivered. During the same period, stillbirth rates at the hospital dropped by at least 40 percent.

Dr Akuma Oti Akuma, Chair of Department (Neonatology) and his team will through this conference share cutting-edge advances in the management of various aspects of tertiary Neonatal Intensive care (NICU). Commenting on the conference, he said: “Corniche Hospital remains the premier and referral Level III NICU reputed for providing high quality Medical, Surgical and Cardiac Neonatal care to babies born in UAE and beyond. Our 64-cot unit and internationally trained Doctors and nurses has given us the capacity to manage critically ill new-born and those born at the limits of viability. We hope to continue to advance the frontiers of our speciality in the years ahead within the region”.

Through the hospital’s recent renovations, patients continue to receive the latest treatments and enhanced experiences, with state-of–the-art clinics and equipment in fetal medicine, fertility and aesthetic necrology.

