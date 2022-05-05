UAE leaving no stone unturned in promoting midwifery: MoHAP official

Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama says midwives are an essential pillar in enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided

Thu 5 May 2022

The UAE government is making every effort to enhance the attractiveness of the midwifery profession and provide all forms of support to midwives, said Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Midwives are an equally indispensable part of the nursing system in the country and an essential pillar in enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided, Al Olama added.

Speaking on the occasion of International Day of the Midwife, which is celebrated on May 5 every year, Al Olama stressed that the UAE is committed to supporting midwives and nursing cadres and for that purpose, it has organised, for the first time in the Middle East, a midwifery conference that constituted an important opportunity to exchange experiences and knowledge and explore the future development of health care services provided by midwives.

In addition, the UAE had launched the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery to promote the position of nursing and midwifery in health policies.

He emphasised that the Ministry of Health and Prevention pays special attention to supporting the UAE’s policies and efforts in the respect by rolling out several initiatives and programmes to enhance the attractiveness of the nursing and midwifery profession and develop nursing and midwifery staff capable of engaging in evidence-based research and practice that responds to national health priorities.

The MoHAP undersecretary noted that the International Day of the Midwife represents a global occasion to highlight the strategic importance of the midwifery profession and its major role in promoting reproductive health and childbirth.

It is also a significant annual platform to pool international efforts to advance the midwifery profession and explore new avenues of providing support and assistance to midwives, enriching their expertise and scientific and practical knowledge, enhancing their ability to provide health care services in accordance with the best international standards and practices applied in this field.