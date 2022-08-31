UAE: Largest man-made salt cave opens

The largest man-made salt cave and the only one in the Middle East and the GCC region was inaugurated on Wednesday by Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan. The Salt Cave is based on the first natural salt mine in Krakow, Poland.

The cave offers a natural treatment for nearly 18 conditions, including psoriasis, arthritis, sinusitis, asthma and eczema, as well as anxiety, snoring, allergies, colds, flu, congestion, ear infections, hay fever and rhinitis. It also improves the breathing of ex-smokers and those suffering from cystic fibrosis.

The cave was inaugurated in Mbazzarah Al Khadra, Al Ain City, in the presence of Suwaidan Saeed Al Katbi, Director of the City Municipality, and Salem Al Rashidi.

The cave’s inauguration took place as part of the efforts to provide the best services in the region and establish a healthy community, in line with the UAE’s efforts to address epidemics and communicable diseases, and offer a distinguished experience in cleansing and detoxing the body.

The cave was built on an area measuring 171-square metres by advanced technology experts, in line with international standards.

It can accommodate some 35 people and features a play area for children aged six months and over, comfortable leather seats, a ventilation system, walls and floors covered with around 16 tonnes of natural salt, and devices that pump air and salt and purify them through air circulation.

It also uses a special type of salt approved in Europe, with the salt on the ground being replaced once every six months while the salt used for treatment is replaced after each session.

Only one session per day is allowed, and the minimum number of treatments is six sessions to ensure measurable results, provided that the sessions are attended over six consecutive days.