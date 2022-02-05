UAE: Hundreds run to grant sick children's wishes in Abu Dhabi

To date, the Make A Wish Foundation has helped more than 5,000 children in the UAE and abroad

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 4:57 PM

More than 800 community members took part in the fourth annual ‘Run for a Wish’ event held by Make a Wish Foundation in Abu Dhabi.

The event aims to support the foundation’s mission to fulfil the wishes of children suffering from critical illnesses. Parents and children, including many on wheelchairs and those with their wishes fulfilled, were among those who took part in the run at the Zayed Sports City.

Foundation CEO Hani Al Zubaidi was delighted with the huge turnout of different age groups and nationalities.

“People have shown their commitment to contribute to fulfilling the wishes of children with serious and life-threatening diseases.”

The event was held under the patronage of Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and Adviser to the UAE President.

Al Zubaidi hailed the support offered by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Zayed Sports City, Al Ain Water, International Vision Travel and Gulf Multi Sport, and volunteers for the success of the initiative. “We have been able to spread the humanitarian message among members of the society.”

Proceeds from the different race categories: 2.5km family run, 5km or 10 km, will help in realising the wishes of children. All the participants had to ensure a green status on Al Hosn app with a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours.

“The journey of the next 50 years begins with a step, and we are pleased that our first steps for this year will bring goodness and blessings, joy and hope, to sick children and their families, as well as spread happiness among members of the society. This event gives us optimism that the future is more beautiful,” Al Zubaidi added.

To date, the foundation has granted wishes of more than 5,000 children in the UAE and abroad.