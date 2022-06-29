UAE hospital introduces cutting-edge technology to treat spider veins

Treatment uses ohmic thermolysis process rather than traditional technique of needles

Cosmetic veins, popularly known as spider veins. Photo: Supplied

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 2:56 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 3:20 PM

Now you can get rid of spider veins, thanks to an innovative treatment launched in the UAE.

Healthpoint, a Mubadala Health partner, is consigning cosmetic veins, popularly known as spider veins, to the history books. The latest innovative technology is exclusively available to Healthpoint patients.

The ‘Veingogh’ treatment is a safe and minimally invasive procedure with a successful trackrecord in United States. Healthpoint has introduced this in line with its commitment to using the latest technologies to deliver the best possible clinical patient outcomes.

The treatment removes small spider veins and networks of veins called telangiectasia - which are often less than one millimetre in diameter but highly recognisable due to their bright blue or red appearance.

The process uses an ohmic thermolysis process rather than the more traditional techniques of using needles. A current of electricity is delivered directly into the vein that results in bursts of heat, collapsing the vessel wall, which is quickly absorbed into the body and the ‘blemish’ disappears immediately.

Dr Khalil Afsh, a consultant in Lipidology & Phlebology at Healthpoint

Dr Khalil Afsh, a consultant in Lipidology & Phlebology at Healthpoint with over twenty years of experience, said, “While spider veins are not dangerous as such, they are a cause for discomfort as they can appear vividly anywhere on the body - including on the face, legs, and chest.”

He added, “People are often uncomfortable by the appearance of these veins. This new way of removal is better than laser, which can leave scars or pigmentation. It is, however, important to note that spider veins may sometimes signal an underlying larger vein disease, so it is always important to speak to a physician prior to undergoing this treatment.”

Healthpoint.

The ‘Veingogh’ vein treatment is considered faster and more reliable than other treatments, with minimal discomfort or marking, as it often feels like little pinpricks. Patients who receive the treatment typically take between four to six weeks to heal. Postoperative care involves applying specific creams for a few weeks until the healing process is complete.

Although spider veins are more often seen in women, they also affect men. Dr Khalil explained that the treatment is open to both men and women from different age groups. It is worth noting that the procedure is not suitable for pregnant women, anyone fitted with a pacemaker, patients with a history of seizures, or anyone displaying an open wound or showing signs of an infection.

ALSO READ:

ismail@khaleejtimes.com