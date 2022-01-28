UAE healthcare brand receives ‘gold seal’ from prestigious Accreditation Canada

Al Futtaim Health is the first chain of primary care clinics to achieve international accreditation in the UAE

Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 5:45 PM

The healthcare division of the Al-Futtaim Group - Al-Futtaim Health - has received the gold seal recognition by Accreditation Canada, the group announced on Friday.

The healthcare group received the seal of accreditation for its patient safety and high-quality healthcare services in the UAE.

“It is a milestone achievement for a new chain of clinics in the UAE to earn, despite the challenges of the pandemic,” said the group in a press statement.

“This recent milestone also reflects the national initiative to increase the country's health facilities' ecosystem by improving results and economising costs,” the statement added.

Accreditation Canada undertook a quality assessment of Al-Futtaim Health by focusing on a select set of offerings: Medication management, perioperative services and invasive procedures, infection prevention and control standards, leadership,and governance.

Other assessment markers were: Dental services, diagnostic imaging, primary care service, biomedical laboratory service, and service excellence.

Omar Al Futtaim, vice-chairman and CEO of Al-Futtaim Group, said: “Our aim is to offer top quality service in holistic medical care across all our network of clinics in the UAE. The accreditation is already a strong testament of the Group's efforts in providing the highest levels of quality healthcare that is constantly in line with the best that the world has to offer."

Commenting on the accreditation, Dr Haidar Al Yousuf, managing director of Al-Futtaim Health, said: "It is a source of pride for Al-Futtaim Health to receive the “gold” seal status from Accreditation Canada. The milestone achievement stands testament to the holistic, patient-centric approach that our network of clinics upholds.”

Representing Canada, Jean-Philippe Linteau, the consul-general of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: “Today’s announcement is the demonstration of Canada’s longstanding relationship with the UAE in the healthcare sector. From the training of medical professionals to the industry standardisation and innovation partnership, Canada is committed to collaborating further with the UAE in the life science sector.”

Dr Tholfakar Al Baaj, chief clinical officer, Al-Futtaim Health, said the achievement is a testament to the precautionary and preventive measures followed by employing the latest technology and smart systems, with innovative services such as Telemedicine.

