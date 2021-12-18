UAE health minister, Indian counterpart discuss ways to raise healthcare standards

The two ministers also exchanged views on how to boost cooperation during pandemics

Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, UAE's Minister of Health and Prevention, and Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, India's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, discussed ways to enhance cooperation in healthcare.

The two ministers also exchanged views on how to boost cooperation during pandemics and in the field of pharmaceutical products.

Exploring future opportunities

Pointing to the importance developing health relations between the UAE and India and exploring future opportunities to raise quality standards of healthcare services, Al Owais said the ongoing cooperation with India has achieved fruitful results in various healthcare fields.

He pointed out the UAE is open to all international experiences and expertise, and is keen to establish health partnerships, attract the latest competencies and medical technologies, and consolidate a culture of innovation.

Al Owais also highlighted the UAE's successful experience in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to an effective strategy, proactive safety measures and guidance of the wise leadership.

"The UAE is keen to play a pivotal, effective and impactful role in the international efforts made to fight the pandemic and provide safe and effective supplies, treatments and vaccines, while ensuring their equitable access to all to help health systems enter the recovery phase," he said.

Exchange of experiences

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya underlined India's desire to foster bilateral cooperation in healthcare and exchange experiences in best medical practices, competent cadres, and vaccines so as to improve healthcare in both countries.

He also commended the remarkable development of the UAE's health sector and the outstanding infrastructure of the medical facilities in the country.