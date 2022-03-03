UAE: Govt preparedness 'key factor' for handling future pandemics, say healthcare officials

Nothing can stop a natural crisis, but officials say the effects can be mitigated

Future pandemics and resistance to antibiotics are some of the most likely health crises humanity could face in the near future, alongside climate change and cybersecurity threats to the healthcare sector, experts predict.

Top local and international healthcare experts at the Dubai Health Forum urged governments and private organisations to build a system to respond effectively against these crises.

Organised by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Dubai Health Forum is an annual gathering of healthcare leaders, professionals and the community. The two-day conference ended today, March 3.

While the UAE has successfully overcome the pandemic, officials said governments and corporations must build an effective system to overcome future calamities.

Dr Saif Aldhaheri, director of Safety and Prevention Department, and official spokesperson of National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), said: “Nothing can stop a natural crisis. However, you can mitigate its effects.

“Pandemics and similar crises are difficult to control. However, government preparedness is a key factor (in facing the challenge).”

What - and when - could be the next pandemic?

According to Dr Fatma Mahmoud Alattar, head of the Federal Technical Advisory Team for Pandemic Control and consultant and director of the International Health Regulation Office at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap), the effects of the next pandemic could be much more significant than earlier ones.

“There could be a prolonged spread depending on the viral strain. We are not sure when the next pandemic will happen; however, there could be a greater impact on the population due to climate change,” she said. She cited examples of the many forest fires in 2021 that placed a tremendous strain on an already overburdened system.

“Other calamities that may occur in the future are – human resistance to existing antibiotics and lack of cyber security. There is a prevailing threat of cyber-attacks on healthcare systems,” she added.

Dr Dalia Samhouri, the regional manager of Emergency Preparedness Sector and IHR at the World Health Organisation, said: “Coordination and cooperation between sectors and raising awareness are essential to mitigate future risks. Moreover, unless there is wise leadership, it is difficult to beat the pandemic.”

Dr Aldahehri said governments must build systems to create a effective response system for crisis management. “The response varies from one country to another. In the UAE, for example, we have establishments and committed people which makes our response effective,” he said.

He said that early management of the pandemic, or early intervention, was one of the critical reasons the UAE could successfully deal with the pandemic.