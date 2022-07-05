UAE: Exposure to sunlight increases chances of pregnancy, expert says

Lifestyle and lack of vitamin D may adversely affect childbearing

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 5:27 PM

Infertility is a growing concern in the region, and currently, one in every four couples might face difficulty conceiving, say experts.

“Exposure to sunlight increases the chances of childbearing due to the great positive impact on physical health and the increase in vitamin D production,” said Human Fatemi, Medical Director of ART fertility clinic Abu Dhabi, at a conference held in Dubai.

“This is one of the reasons for the low rates of childbearing now; due to the modern life we ​​live in and also the lack of exposure to a sufficient amount of sunlight," added Fatemi.

A group of renowned gynaecologists, obstetricians, researchers, medical practitioners, and professors from around the world came together for a conference addressing the latest infertility treatment technologies.

They shared valuable insights and the latest assisted reproductive technology (ART), including medical procedures used primarily to address infertility.

Other sessions addressed topics such as making the most out of ultrasound technology in infertility practise and pitfalls of ovarian reserve assessment.

ART, by definition, includes all fertility treatments in which either eggs or embryos are handled. In general, the procedures involve surgically removing eggs from a woman's ovaries, combining them with sperm in the laboratory, and returning them to the body or donating them to another patient.

Dr Carol Coughlan, Consultant Gynaecologist, Subspecialist Reproductive Medicine & Surgery, Medical Director, ART Fertility Clinics, Dubai, highlighted the important role of ART and said, "We provide patients with the latest medical technology, infrastructure, and thought leadership as manifested by our prolific research and publications to help our patients fulfil their dream of achieving parenthood at ART clinics."

A pharmaceutical company, Merck is generating state-of-the-art solutions and real-world data to advance fertility treatment and innovation across the globe. "We are constantly exploring how we can best address unmet medical needs related to the causes of infertility," said Ahmed Fadl, general manager, Merck Healthcare Gulf.

"We believe it is paramount that healthcare professionals are continuously updated with the latest industry insights through frequent courses and educational Programs to exchange clinical expertise with colleagues, leading to the integration of creative, novel remedies into their daily practices," added Fadl.

