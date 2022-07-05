UAE: Exposure to sunlight increases chances of pregnancy, expert says

Dubai Health Shield: One of the latest prevention systems for infectious, epidemic diseases in the world
Integrated and comprehensive system that achieves the highest levels of health security for society
Health1 week ago
Infertility is a growing concern in the region, and currently, one in every four couples might face difficulty conceiving, say experts.
“Exposure to sunlight increases the chances of childbearing due to the great positive impact on physical health and the increase in vitamin D production,” said Human Fatemi, Medical Director of ART fertility clinic Abu Dhabi, at a conference held in Dubai.
“This is one of the reasons for the low rates of childbearing now; due to the modern life we live in and also the lack of exposure to a sufficient amount of sunlight," added Fatemi.
A group of renowned gynaecologists, obstetricians, researchers, medical practitioners, and professors from around the world came together for a conference addressing the latest infertility treatment technologies.
They shared valuable insights and the latest assisted reproductive technology (ART), including medical procedures used primarily to address infertility.
Other sessions addressed topics such as making the most out of ultrasound technology in infertility practise and pitfalls of ovarian reserve assessment.
ART, by definition, includes all fertility treatments in which either eggs or embryos are handled. In general, the procedures involve surgically removing eggs from a woman's ovaries, combining them with sperm in the laboratory, and returning them to the body or donating them to another patient.
Dr Carol Coughlan, Consultant Gynaecologist, Subspecialist Reproductive Medicine & Surgery, Medical Director, ART Fertility Clinics, Dubai, highlighted the important role of ART and said, "We provide patients with the latest medical technology, infrastructure, and thought leadership as manifested by our prolific research and publications to help our patients fulfil their dream of achieving parenthood at ART clinics."
ALSO READ:
A pharmaceutical company, Merck is generating state-of-the-art solutions and real-world data to advance fertility treatment and innovation across the globe. "We are constantly exploring how we can best address unmet medical needs related to the causes of infertility," said Ahmed Fadl, general manager, Merck Healthcare Gulf.
"We believe it is paramount that healthcare professionals are continuously updated with the latest industry insights through frequent courses and educational Programs to exchange clinical expertise with colleagues, leading to the integration of creative, novel remedies into their daily practices," added Fadl.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
Integrated and comprehensive system that achieves the highest levels of health security for society
Health1 week ago
A surge of cases has been detected since early May outside of the West and Central African countries
Health1 week ago
They say that these people might require long-term rehabilitation or care
Health1 week ago
Cancer surgeon with over 29 years of experience, Dr Kinner Shah sheds light on the easy yet difficult steps we can take to preserve our health and wellbeing
Health1 week ago
Ameena committed to her new treatment, toured Expo 2020 Dubai and visited all the pavilions
Health1 week ago
TTP is a rare disorder of blood coagulation system that usually affects 4-6 persons per 1,000,000
Health1 week ago
Alyssa and her parents travelled to the UAE on June 9
Health2 weeks ago
Treatment of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol will also be provided
Health2 weeks ago