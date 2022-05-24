UAE entrepreneur pledges 50 stem cell transplants for war-hit children in Ukraine

Residents can also avail free medicines, vouchers for ECG, ultrasound, physiotherapy session and other check ups
In solidarity with Ukraine, the UAE-based entrepreneur and philanthropist has offered 50 life-saving paediatric stem cell transplants for children affected by the ongoing crisis.
According to reports, more than 600 children with cancer have been evacuated from Ukraine to receive life-saving treatment in Europe and North America.
On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director, VPS Healthcare, announced offering 50 free-of-charge paediatric stem cell transplants to Ukrainian children with cancer.
“I am pleased to announce this commitment of support for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. This contribution is being made toward the important task of rebuilding a strong community in the war-torn region,” Dr Shamsheer noted.
According to the Group, a single stem cell transplant cost for a paediatric patient in the UAE is nearly Dh220,000 and up to Dh1 million if the patient travels to the US for treatment.
“We have seen that children, especially those undergoing cancer treatment, are suffering the most in this very unfortunate conflict. Hundreds have already been evacuated to receive life-saving treatments and Burjeel Holdings will look to provide them with the care they desperately need,” Dr Shamsheer said from Burjeel House, which is adjacent to Ukraine House in Davos.
Dr Shamsheer and his VPS Healthcare have been at the forefront of many humanitarian and relief initiatives over the past 15 years. With the support of the UAE government in 2018, VPS Healthcare enabled the treatment of Yemeni war victims at its hospitals in India. He offered 100 free heart surgeries for those in need as a tribute to the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.
