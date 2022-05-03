UAE: Doctors urge parents to watch out for early signs of asthma in children

Okunawa suffers from Situs Inversus Totalis, in which her organs are positioned abnormally
Health1 week ago
As the world marks Asthma Day (on May 3), doctors in the UAE are urging parents to watch out for signs of the condition in their children as early as possible to avoid further complication in the future.
“Asthma is caused at an early age. Family, allergic history are the main reasons for the condition. It affects the development of the child, including attendance and performance at school,” said Dr. Muhammed Aslam, Specialist Pulmonologist, International Modern hospital Dubai
“Asthma is a condition in which your airways narrow and swell and may produce extra mucus which may cause breathing difficulty and trigger coughing and wheezing,” explained Dr Sood.
Medicos said that the condition is caused by genetic pre-disposability and exposure to triggers like atmospheric changes, climatic changes, and pollution.
“Dust, chemical, gasses and many other factors are the triggers,” said Dr Aslam.
“Airborne allergens, such as pollen, dust mites, pet dander, cold air, smoke and respiratory infections, certain medications, including beta blockers, aspirin, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, strong emotions and stress, and gastroesophageal reflux disease, all these can trigger asthma symptoms,” said Dr Sood.
Doctors say that childhood asthma is not different from the condition in adults. “It is a leading cause of emergency department visits, hospitalisations and missed school days,” said Dr. Kartik Sood, Specialist Pulmonologist, NMC Speciality Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai.
“Unfortunately, childhood asthma can't be cured, and symptoms can continue into adulthood. But with the right treatment, the symptoms can be kept under control and damage to lungs can be prevented,” added Dr Sood.
The theme of this year for raising awareness about asthma is ‘closing gaps in asthma cure’.
Medicos said that that asthma is one of the most common respiratory diseases affecting people of all ages, genders, and ethnicities in around the world.
“It is estimated that the number of people with asthma worldwide may be as high as 334 million. In the UAE, the reported prevalence ranges from 2.79 per cent to 8 per cent,” said Dr Sood.
Healthcare specialists said that the most common symptoms of asthma are cough, wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness– which may feel like a band is tightening around it.
Dr Aslam said that the treatment involves medications and lifestyle changes. “Inhalers are the best and safest medical cure, with very less side effects,” said Dr Aslam.
“Currently, there's no cure for asthma, but treatment can help control the symptoms, so you are able to live a normal life. Inhalers, which are devices that help you breathe, are the main treatment,” said Dr Sood.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
Okunawa suffers from Situs Inversus Totalis, in which her organs are positioned abnormally
Health1 week ago
Doctors helped remove the blood clot and his full strength was restored within 30 minutes of receiving advanced treatment
Health1 week ago
A week-long campaign will be held to celebrate frontline heroes and their invaluable contribution to society
Health1 week ago
The equipment can help identify cancers and determine the severity of strokes
Health1 week ago
The advanced life-saving allogeneic transplant was carried out on Jordana
Health1 week ago
Difficult to diagnose mental disorders among children due to the lack of psychiatric clinics
Health1 week ago
Rejuvenate your body and mind by setting positive habits this Ramadan
Health2 weeks ago
Ramadan is the time for generosity and kindness, says Dr Garima Khandelwal
Health2 weeks ago