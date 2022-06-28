UAE doctors cure elderly man of chronic prostrate illness using new minimal invasive technology

Treatment is less painful, can be performed in 15 minutes and helps recover faster

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 3:37 PM

Doctors at a hospital in Abu Dhabi cured an 84-year-old Ghanaian national of his chronic prostrate ailment after using the latest minimal invasive technology (Urololift).

Don Arthur Eric George was suffering from difficultly in urination and disturbance in sleep. He was referred to Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH) from Ghana.

Upon proper evaluation, he was also found to have elevated PSA (prostate specific antigen) which is highly suspicious for prostate cancer. Benign prostatic hyperplasia affects about 50% of men between the ages of 51 and 60 and up to 90% of men older than 80. Timely detection and treatment can save a life.

FUH discussed different treatment options for prostate enlargement with George, including minimal invasive Urolift and Rezum procedures. He was told that Urolift will be the most suitable option for his condition.

Lead Consultant Urologist, Dr. Hosam Al-Qudah helped the Ghanaian overcome his l prostate disease by performing a high-risk surgery using the latest minimal invasive technology (UROLIFT) available to treat benign prostate conditions.

In this treatment, UroLift implants are inserted in the prostate to improve symptoms. This unique technology is less painful, can be performed in 15 minutes and helps in faster recovery. Prior to the procedure, the patient underwent cardiac and anesthesia evaluation for his safety. The procedure was done under sedation and was well tolerated by the patient.

George was happy with the treatment as it showed immediate improvement.

Soon after the surgery, he was able to enjoy some of the must-see Dubai attractions and travel back home to reunite with family.

Dr. Al-Qudah told Khaleej Times that prior to the surgery, George had a disturbed sleep pattern that affected his routine life. “Patients with this condition generally tend to intake less fluid because it will require them to use the bathroom more often."

"Post the surgery, he was relieved of issues like difficulty in urination and poor stream. He now doesn’t need to wake up often to go to the toiled, which also improved his sleep,” he added.

According to the doctor, benign prostate hyperplasia cannot be prevented as it occurs in over 50 per cent of men who are above 50 years of age. “Early diagnosis of the condition will prevent complications, lead to better results, and improve quality of life,” he said Dr Al-Qudah.

