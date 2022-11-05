UAE: Doctors advise residents to get checked for 'silent disease'

There are very few apparent signs and symptoms of prostate cancer, chances of which rise rapidly after age 50

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 3:13 PM

Men are at greater risk from prostate cancer as they age, especially after they cross 50, say doctors, but warning that age is not the only defining factor.

While, all men could be at risk, age is the biggest factor, said Dr Ahmed Hindawy, specialist in urology at Saudi German Hospital Sharjah. “The older a man is, the greater the chance of getting prostate cancer,” said Dr Hindawy.

Prostate cancer is termed a silent disease because it can be completely asymptomatic- which often leads to detection at a later stage. Screening for the disease is very important, since it can be cured if detected early. “However, if found at a later stage, patients need to undergo lifelong treatment,” said Dr Satyabrata Garanayak, Specialist Urologist at Thumbay University Hospital.

There are very few apparent signs and symptoms of prostate cancer. However, the inability to urinate and experiencing pain or passing of blood during urination, or the frequency of urine are some common signs. “In advanced cases, if cancer has spread to the bone, it may cause bone pain, or when it has spread to lymph nodes, it could lead to swelling of legs,” said Dr Garanayak.

Dr Satyabrata Garanayak

He added that patients experiencing these symptoms should consider getting a check-up. Currently, the most widely used test for prostate cancer is the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood check as well as a biopsy.

The prostate is a gland present in the urinary passage of men, and it plays a vital role in reproduction as it supplies prostatic fluid, an essential component of the seminal fluid (semen). The gland’s secretions not only contribute to the volume of semen, but also help control the flow of urine and semen.

Dr Garanayak said it is wrong to assume that prostate cancer is a disease of ageing and one should not wait till one touches a certain age to begin checking for signs and symptoms. “Waiting until you experience symptoms before you get screened is not a wise decision. It’s advised that men should start scheduling routine check-ups with their urologist from the age of 45 years (if you have a family history of prostate cancer), and rest above 50 years,” said Dr Garanayak.

He said men should pay attention to the frequency and pain associated during urination - as these could be big giveaways

Dr Hindawy said that many risk factors, such as age, race, and family history, can’t be controlled. “But there are some things you can do that might lower your risk of prostate cancer,” said Dr Hindawy.

Dr Ahmed Hindawy

He said following a healthy eating pattern, which includes a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables and whole grains, and avoiding or limiting the consumption of red and processed meats, sugar-sweetened beverages, could help reduce the risk.

Common risk factors

(Courtesy: Dr Ahmed Hindawy)

Age: Prostate cancer is rare in men younger than 40, but the chance of having prostate cancer rises rapidly after age 50. About 6 in 10 cases of prostate cancer are found in men older than 65.

Race: Usually, men from European, African, and American ethnicity are at higher risk of prostate cancer. The reasons for racial and ethnic differences in risk profile are not clear.

Family History: You have more than one first-degree relative (father, son, or brother) who had prostate cancer, including relatives in three generations on your mother’s or father’s side of the family.

Geography: Prostate cancer is most common in North America, Northwestern Europe, Australia, and in the Caribbean islands. It is less common in Asia, Africa, Central America, and South America.

Gene changes: Several inherited gene changes (mutations) seem to raise prostate cancer risk

Signs and symptoms of prostate cancer

(Courtesy: Dr Satyabrata Garanayak)

Sexual dysfunction

Weakness or numbness in limbs

Changes in bladder habits

Frequent pain

Blood in urine

Screening for prostate cancer

Medical history and physical exam

Most prostate cancers are first found as a result of screening with a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test or a digital rectal exam (DRE)

