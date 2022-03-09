UAE: DHA announces new campaign on organ donation awareness

It aims to encourage people to voluntarily register themselves as a donor

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 10:27 PM

The Dubai Health Authority has announced the launch of an awareness campaign on World Kidney Day, which falls on March 10.

The campaign aims to encourage people to voluntarily register their organ donation decision.

It also seeks to raise awareness about how organ donation can dramatically improve the health of patients with organ failure, and in some instances save their lives.

Patients with kidney failure can receive a donation from a living or deceased donor, and although receiving a donation from a living donor can work as a solution, many patients end up being placed on a transplant waiting list due to the lack of a matching donor from their relatives, DHA said, noting that the UAE is working on further developing its paired kidney exchange programme.

The Dubai Health Authority added that all members of the community can contribute to saving lives by registering to be organ donors after their death, stressing that one organ donor has the potential to save up to eight people's lives.

It is being organised in collaboration with DHA’s various partners, including the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Mediclinic City Hospital and Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital.

The Authority’s campaign seeks to provide information to the public on the three medical centres that have been accredited for kidney transplantation in Dubai, which include: Dubai Hospital, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, and Mediclinic City Hospital.

Community members who wish to become organ donors after their death can register in the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues ‘Hayat’ through the following link: https://mohap.gov.ae/en/services/social/organ-donation

