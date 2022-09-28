UAE: Burjeel to operate Ajman Hospital in public-private partnership model

Agreement set to boost healthcare services and operational efficiency

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 9:10 PM

In a public-private partnership model, Ajman Speciality General Hospital and Burjeel Speciality Hospital in Sharjah have inked an agreement for medical cooperation.

Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman, Burjeel Holdings, and his accompanying delegation as part of the agreement for the operation and management of Ajman Specialty General Hospital.

As per the public-private partnership, Burjeel will boost healthcare services and operational efficiency in accordance with international best practices. It will develop the hospital by upgrading specialities, establishing new departments, providing qualified healthcare personnel, medical devices and tools, and improving the capabilities of healthcare workers, all of which will enhance patient satisfaction.

During the meeting, Al Nuaimi stressed that Ajman attaches great importance to providing advanced and quality medical services to its people.

The Crown Prince thanked the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.

He acknowledged the healthcare services rendered by Burjeel Holdings and wished both sides success in achieving the maximum benefits from the joint cooperation.

Dr Shamsheer appreciated the interest shown by Al Nuaimi in knowing about Burjeel’s various projects, programmes and initiatives. He expressed happiness at the opportunity to serve the people of Ajman and provide advanced healthcare.

Burjeel Specialty Hospital is a part of Burjeel Holdings, which operates a network of 39 hospitals and medical centres in the UAE and Oman.

