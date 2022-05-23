UAE-based VPS Healthcare launches Burjeel Holdings in Davos

Group aims to consolidate its healthcare services offerings in the Emirates, Oman, and across the GCC

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 6:26 PM Last updated: Mon 23 May 2022, 6:27 PM

UAE-based VPS Healthcare announced the launch of Burjeel Holdings at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

By establishing Burjeel Holdings, the Group aims to consolidate its healthcare services offerings in the UAE, Oman, and GCC, creating one of the region's largest operating integrated health networks.

"Burjeel Holdings enables us to consolidate our healthcare offerings under one platform to create an integrated ecosystem, which will continue our vision to offer end-to-end health solutions under a single window. As we embark on our expansion journey, the platform will provide the foundation to scale up operations in new geographies in the GCC and beyond. Burjeel Holdings will also enable us to take strategic corporate actions needed to drive our future growth," said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director, VPS Healthcare.

He said the announcement signals the next growth phase for the Group in the region.

"We are proud to launch this exciting next phase of growth on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos to represent our vision to explore, expand, and grow our capabilities," Dr Shamsheer added.

Burjeel Holdings will operate nearly 60 assets catering to all socio-economic segments across various brands, including Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospital, LLH Hospital, Lifecare Hospital, and Tajmeel.