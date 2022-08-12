UAE: 5 tips to protect your skin from the scorching summer sun

Bedridden Indian expat was completely dependent on others for all daily activities
As we move into the warmer months of the year and given the widespread misconceptions around best practices to maintain healthy skin, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) medical expert shares tips on how to prevent skin damage and continue healthy habits when protecting the body’s largest organ.
“With global warming and steadily rising temperatures becoming more evident, it is crucial to be aware that sun exposure is now posing an even greater threat to skin health than it did in previous years. While some sun exposure can be beneficial for generating vitamin D and improved moods, an excess of ultraviolet exposure can seriously harm our skin,” Dr Noaf Saif Al Mahmood, dermatology specialist at SEHA’s Ambulatory Healthcare Services, told Khaleej Times.
The mercury has mostly remained above 45 degrees Celsius and crossed the dreaded 50 degrees this month. Dr Noaf provides five tips to protect your skin from sun damage, including how to use sunscreen and moisturiser, and staying hydrated, among others.
Additionally, Dr Noaf recommended a yearly skin check-up by a certified professional to address any skin abnormalities.
“Seeking early treatment by consulting a dermatology specialist is vital in preventing skin diseases and more severe skin-related issues. With a professional consultation, your doctor can advise you on the best course of action to take to limit damage and maintain healthy and vibrant skin with evidence-based practices,” Dr Noaf added.
