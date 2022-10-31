This October, stay pink in your health
Pfizer's breast cancer initiative seeks to develop a broad range of cutting-edge therapies to address the many diverse needs of women
The 'C' word. It's a single term that, in a split second, can reverberate throughout every corner of one's life and change it, and also those lives of the people who love them endlessly. While we are familiar with various types of cancers prevalent in today's world, it's no surprise that breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women. But the good news is that while breast cancer treatments can be mentally exhausting, having family and friends who act as a support system can be a comfort. Pfizer's legacy in breast cancer spans over two decades, with a strong foundation in research and development. More than just developing and distributing medicines, caring for people with breast cancer is at the forefront for Pfizer.
A life-changing diagnosis like breast cancer can dig up a lot of emotions, and may be a source of worry for many women, but it's important to remember that a person diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer is not alone. While asking for help can sometimes be difficult, there are plenty resources that can help if a patient feels too overwhelmed.
Women with breast cancer come into their diagnosis with many strengths, and it's crucial to use those strengths along the way to help you in your journey. Consider talking and bonding with people who are going through breast cancer. This can help you feel understood and less alone, and sometimes connecting with others helps you manage your emotions in a way that a medical team may not be able to help you with.
You can also find various support groups on social media channels such as Facebook and the main benefit with support groups can include gaining a sense of connection to ease isolation that cancer can bring. It's always reassuring to know that there are other women like you who are going through similar treatments and have many of the same questions and concerns.
Just being alongside someone and allowing them to express how they're feeling is probably one of the most important ways of supporting. Emotional support from family and friends can make a big difference to the quality of life of someone with cancer. Be open, honest and show your concern. This way you can be a great support, because a healthy communication can play a fundamental role for someone with metastatic breast cancer.
In the end, your healthcare team will guide and assist you from the start of your diagnosis, through treatment, and to the very end of your recovery. Your healthcare team can also help you create an appropriate exercise plan based upon your needs, physical abilities, and fitness level. These professionals won't just provide you with the best care, but also serve as a source of much-needed support, so never hesitate to talk with members of your team if you have concerns or are unsure about anything related to your cancer journey.
Now what is metastatic breast cancer exactly? While breast cancer can affect anyone at any point in time, metastatic breast cancer is when cancer cells have spread from the breast to other parts of the body. It can be classified as advanced (stage four) breast cancer. These cancer cells travel through the bloodstream or the lymphatic system (the network of lymph nodes and vessels that removes bacteria, viruses, and cell waste). It is noted that nearly 30 per cent of women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer develop metastatic disease.
Diagnosing metastatic breast cancer
If you have a history of breast cancer and develop any symptoms of metastatic breast cancer, your doctor may recommend you to undergo a variety of medical tests to learn the stage of breast cancer. These can include blood tests, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) of the spine or brain, X-ray or ultrasound of the abdomen or chest, CT (computed tomography) scan of the chest, abdomen, pelvis, or brain and biopsy of any suspicious area.
If the cancer has spread to the distant organs or the lymph nodes, then it might be characterized as stage four cancer.
How does breast cancer spread?
There are several ways cancer can spread in the body. It can invade through nearby tissue, or spread through the body via the lymphatic system and blood. Over time, cancer cells form a mass known as the primary tumor.
Soon enough, cancer cells begin to grow into the surrounding tissues. This can be termed as the very early stage of invasive cancer. Invasive breast cancer typically means that the cancer has spread from the milk ducts or milk glands (lobules) into the breast tissues or the nearby lymph nodes.
Unlike normal cells, cancer cells can spread and form tumors in other parts of the body. The last stage is the most advanced stage of breast cancer and can be termed as metastatic. This means that it has spread to the distant parts of the body beyond the breast and involves organs such as lungs, liver, brain or even your bones.
Living with metastatic breast cancer
It can definitely be upsetting for you, your family, and other loved ones to learn that breast cancer has moved into other areas of the body. A metastatic breast cancer diagnosis can feel like a shock to the system. Regardless of whether metastatic breast cancer is a first diagnosis or a recurrence, its completely normal to experience intense emotions. You might question the treatments you have had or be prepared to deal with the diagnosis in a matter-of-fact way. But it's vital to understand that advanced breast cancer treatments can be quite effective and that new treatments are constantly being researched and tried.
Cancer treatment isn't just about what's happening on a physical level — it's also about your emotional well-being, and the best treatment plan addresses both. Therefore, finding techniques to reduce your stress and ease any fears you might have is crucial.
Understanding more about the treatment options can reduce some of the pressure that comes with the overwhelm of diagnosis. Talking with a doctor, asking questions, and reading trusted resources can often bring a new sense of empowerment.