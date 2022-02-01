Planning to start dietary supplements? Doctors in UAE urge residents to avoid self-medication

Due to Covid-19, most suggested supplements have been vitamin-C, zinc and vitamin-D as they support the immune defence

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 4:22 PM

Consumption of dietary supplements recorded a sharp rise during the pandemic, and residents have consumed supplements the most in the last two years to increase their immunity.

Doctors in the UAE have pointed out that there is insufficient proof about the benefits of these supplements, and over-consumption could lead to trouble.

Dr Vito Annese, consultant gastroenterologist, head of gastroenterology & internal medicine, Fakeeh University Hospital, said, "People are continuously bombarded with information suggesting the use of vitamins and supplements to improve their health and defence against infections.

"However, there is not enough evidence, science and study, which can be dangerous."

"Due to Covid-19, most suggested supplements have been vitamin-C (as anti-oxidant), zinc (for the anti-viral property) and vitamin-D as they support the immune defence," said Dr Vito.

"However, the scientific evidence is low," added Dr Vito.

Dietary supplements come in vitamins and contain minerals, herbs or other botanicals, amino acids, enzymes, and many other ingredients.

The supplements come in a variety of forms, including tablets, capsules, gummies, and powders, as well as drinks and energy bars.

Popular supplements include vitamins-D and B12, minerals like calcium and iron, herbs such as echinacea and garlic, and products like glucosamine, probiotics, and fish oils.

Highlighting the dosage, Dr Salman Abdul Bari, general practitioner and in-charge – accident and emergency, RAK Hospital said that it is always important to consult your doctor on what you need and more importantly, how much you need.

He added, "Inadequate dosage will not benefit as much, and some of the vitamins have harmful effects in overdosage."

Dr Bari pointed out two types of vitamin supplements are available. "Water-soluble vitamins get washed out, but fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K are easily stored in your body leading to bad effects in."

Dr Vito said, "The abuse of vitamin supplements is not only with the fat-soluble vitamins (such as A, D, E, K) when used in excess take more time to be eliminated; particularly toxic, though rare are the cases of excess of Vit D and A. Vitamin D also requires exposure to sun for absorption."

Medicos also advised to check for signs and symptoms and serum levels of some of the vitamins before starting, and vitamin combinations that should be avoided are Vitamin K and E, Vitamin B3 with cholesterol medications, Calcium, and Iron.

Doctors stressed that it is better to seek medical advice rather than self-medication.

