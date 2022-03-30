Oxford study finds mobile phone users not at increased risk of brain tumours

There was no significant difference in the risk of developing a tumour between those who had never used a mobile phone, and mobile phone users.

Wed 30 Mar 2022

Longstanding fears that using mobile phones may increase the risk of developing brain tumour have been reignited by the launch of 5G (fifth generation) mobile wireless technologies, but a new study released on Wednesday says it does not put users at higher risk.

Mobile phones emit radiofrequency waves which, if absorbed by tissues, can cause heating and damage. Since mobile phones are held close to the head, the radiofrequency waves they emit penetrate several centimetres into the brain, with the temporal and parietal lobes being most exposed.

This has led to concern that mobile phone users may be at an increased risk of developing brain tumours, with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifying radiofrequency waves as ‘possibly carcinogenic.’

The new study by researchers from Oxford Population Health and IARC reports the results of a large UK prospective study (a study in which participants are enrolled before they develop the disease in question) to investigate the association between mobile phone use and brain tumour risk. The results are published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

The researchers used data from the UK Million Women Study: an ongoing study which recruited one in four of all UK women born between 1935 and 1950, the University of Oxford said.

Around 776,000 participants completed questionnaires about their mobile phone usage in 2001; around half of these were surveyed again in 2011. The participants were then followed up for an average of 14 years through linkage to their National Health Service records.

Mobile phone use was examined in relation to the risk of various specific types of brain tumour: glioma (a tumour of the nervous system); acoustic neuroma (a tumour of the nerve connecting the brain and inner ear); meningioma (a tumour of the membrane surrounding the brain); and pituitary gland tumours. The researchers also investigated whether mobile phone use was associated with the risk of eye tumours.

Key findings:

>> By 2011, almost 75% of women aged between 60 and 64 years used a mobile phone, and just below 50% of those aged between 75 and 79 years.

>> Over the 14 year follow-up period, 3,268 (0.42%) of the women developed a brain tumour.

>> There was no significant difference in the risk of developing a brain tumour between those who had never used a mobile phone, and mobile phone users. These included tumours in the temporal and parietal lobes, which are the most exposed parts of the brain.

>> There was also no difference in the risk of developing glioma, acoustic neuroma, meningioma, pituitary tumours or eye tumours.

>> There was no increase in the risk of developing any of these types of tumour for those who used a mobile phone daily, spoke for at least 20 minutes a week and/or had used a mobile phone for over 10 years.

>> The incidence of right-sided and left-sided tumours was similar in mobile phone users, even though mobile phone use tends to be considerably greater on the right than the left side.

Co-investigator Kirstin Pirie from Oxford Population Health’s Cancer Epidemiology Unit said: “These results support the accumulating evidence that mobile phone use under usual conditions does not increase brain tumour risk.”

Lead investigator Joachim Schüz from IARC said: “Mobile technologies are improving all the time, so that the more recent generations emit substantially lower output power. Nevertheless, given the lack of evidence for heavy users, advising mobile phone users to reduce unnecessary exposures remains a good precautionary approach.”