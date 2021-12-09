Overcoming inhibitions of surgeries and scars

By Staff Report Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 9:06 PM

Across age groups, women fear disclosure of personal pains or shy away from speaking about diseases that hamper their health. Zulekha Hospital has launched its women’s wellness initiative ‘Shy Not’, encouraging women to speak up confidently at the right time on their issues, seeking assistance to be treated without any inhibitions or fears. Many women fear undergoing a lot of surgical procedures for a variety of reasons, one of which is the fear of scarring and impact on physical appearances. With the progression of healthcare and advanced medical services, however, that is no longer an issue. Laparoscopic surgeries ensure minimal excision and ensure the right procedure is done without the intense scarring or a deep cut in the skin. Below are some questions answered by Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecologist Dr. Zulqarnain Kazim Anjum and Specialist Obstetrics and Gynecologist Dr Rajalakshmi Srinivasan at Zulekha Hospital Dubai.

What is a laparoscopic surgery?

Laparoscopic surgery is a type of surgery which allows the surgeon to access the abdomen with very small cuts. This procedure is also called keyhole surgery or minimally invasive surgery.

What are the common benefits of such a surgery?

Less pain, smaller cut marks on skin (aesthetically more acceptable), less wound complications, quicker post-operative recovery, and shorter stay in the hospital.

What types of gynecological surgeries require laparoscopy?

Almost every kind of gynecological surgeries can be performed laparoscopically, including hysterectomies, removal of ovaries, removal of fibroids, treating endometriosis and many cancer surgeries

Are there any tests required prior to laparoscopy?

Just like any other operation, standard preoperative assessment and investigations are performed, like complete blood count, urine analysis, possibly chest X rays and ECG. Patients with medical comorbidities may need further testing.

How often do I need to see a doctor after undergoing a laparoscopy?

It depends on clinical needs. Laparoscopic surgery itself will not necessitate seeing doctor even once after discharge from hospital.

What is the recommended course of action a woman needs to take when her symptoms persist for a long period of time?

She should visit her doctor as soon as possible, so that the issue can be addressed by a competent person and preventive or corrective action can be taken. Investigations can be done and treatment can be started before condition worsens.

How can one overcome the fear of scarring after a surgery and can it be tackled with lifestyle changes?

It’s not necessary that everyone will have a large, ugly scar. Modern surgical techniques and materials used have seen that the scar formed is very small or is located at a place where it’s less visible.

Besides there are ointments that decrease the visibility of scars. Of course, there are a few who have a tendency to form large scars that we call keloids, but those can be taken care of by plastic surgeons to a large extent There is no need to make drastic lifestyle changes.

Some women might fear the term laparoscopy. How can we overcome this?

Knowledge empowers, and who best than the doctor you trust to tell you what laparoscopy is? It is like any surgery; in fact, safer than open surgeries. Laparoscopy uses a powerful light source and magnified vision, so things are seen more clearly and minutely. Vision is better than naked eye vision. With detailed explanation on the processes involved, diagrams, models, charts, etc, patients fear can be allayed. A meeting with the anesthetist, seeing the place where she will be pre- and post-operation also builds a lot of confidence.

How should a woman overcome her fear of disclosure to her doctor?

Doctor is there to treat and heal, not to judge. She must believe that there is going to be one hundred per cent confidentiality with any information she gives. She could start by doing a teleconsultation, talking to the doctor and seeing how she feels before making a planned visit, which is one option.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com