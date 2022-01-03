New UAE weekend: Dubai announces timings of Covid testing, visa medical centres; hospitals

Emergency departments will work round-the-clock on all days

File

By Web Desk Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 6:43 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 6:50 PM

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced new working hours at its health facilities in line with the UAE Government's decision to change the workweek system in the country from the beginning of 2022.

The UAE has announced its transition to a four-and-a-half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.

Covid-19 testing centres

The Al Nasr Club Centre will work on weekdays from 7.30am to 3.30pm, while the Mall of the Emirates Centre will work on all days, from 10am to 6pm.

Medical Fitness Centres

The Rashidiya, Al Karama and Salem Smart Centres will be open from Monday to Thursday, from 7am to 10pm. The timings are from 7.30am until noon on Fridays.

The Al Quoz, Bur Dubai, Al Nahda, Al Garhoud, and Al Yalayes centres will work from Monday to Thursday between 7am and 10pm. On Friday, the centres will work in two shifts--- a) 7.30am to 12pm; and b) 4pm to 8.30pm.

ALSO READ:

The DAFZA, the Al Lisaili, Emirates Airlines, and Knowledge Village Centres, will open from Monday to Thursday, from 7.30am to 3.30pm. On Fridays, the working hours will be from 7.30am until 12pm.

The JAFZA, the Dubai International Financial Centre and Emirates Centre, will be open from Monday to Thursday, from 8am until 4pm. On Fridays, the working hours will be from 8am until 12.30pm.

At the Zabeel Centre, the working hours are 7.30am to 10pm, from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the operating hours are 7.30am to 12pm.

The Land Department Centre will only open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 7.30am to 3.30pm, while the Al Muhaisnah Centre will work round-the-clock from Sunday to Thursday, and from 7am until 11pm (with a prayer break from 1pm to 2pm) on Fridays.

Hospitals

Emergency departments will work round-the-clock on all days, while working hours in specialised clinics of the Rashid Hospital and the Dubai Hospital, will be from 7.30am to 10pm, with staff working in shifts. The visiting timings (for patients) at the Rashid Hospital will be from 5pm to 6pm, and at the Dubai Hospital, it will be from 4pm to 8pm.

At the Latifa Hospital, outpatient clinics will be operational from Monday to Thursday, between 8am and 3pm. The clinics will be open from 8am to 11.30pm on Friday. The visiting hours for patients will be in two shifts--- a) 10am to 1pm; and b) 7pm to 8pm.

At the Hatta Hospital, outpatient clinic timings will be operational from Monday to Thursday, between 7.30am and 2.30pm, and from 2pm to 9pm on Friday. The visiting hours for patients will be from 7.30am until noon, and then from 4pm to 8pm (Monday to Thursday) or 2pm to 9pm (Friday).

ALSO READ:

Primary healthcare centres

The Nad Al Hamar, Al Barsha, Al Khawaneej, Al Bida and Dubai Airports Health Centres will continue to work round-the-clock.

Most of the other primary healthcare centres will work from Monday to Thursday, between 7.30am and 10pm, and on Friday, from 7.30am to 12pm.

However, the Al Lisaili Health Centre, the Al Mizhar Health Centre, and the Abu Hail Health Centre will also be operational from 8am to 2.30pm on Sundays.

Specialized Centres

The Dubai Diabetes Centre, the Dubai Centre for Complementary Medicine, the Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre, and the Senior Citizens' Happiness Centre, will be operational from Sunday to Thursday (7.30am until 3.30pm). On Fridays, the centres will work from 7.30am to 12pm.

Inpatient working hours at the Dubai Thalassemia Centre will be 7am to 9.30pm, from Monday to Thursday. The centre will be open from 8am to 8.30pm on Fridays. The outpatient working hours will be 7.30am to 2.30pm, from Monday to Thursday. The centre will be open from 8am to 12.30pm on Fridays.

The Dubai Fertility Centre will be operational from Monday to Thursday, from 7.30am to 3.30pm. On Fridays, the timings will be from 7.30am to 12pm. On weekends, from 10am until noon, the centre will work on an appointment basis.

The Dubai Centre for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation will work from Monday to Friday (7.30am to 6pm). On Sundays, the centre will operate from 9.30am to 7.30pm.

The Dubai Blood Donation Centre will be open from 7am until 8.30pm.