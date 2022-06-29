Migraine Matters
Raising awareness on migraine
The Emirates Society of Neurology, in partnership with Pfizer, has initiated an awareness campaign titled 'Migraine Matters' with an objective to raise awareness and promote public education on migraine and spread the word on the symptoms, treatment, and the impact that this condition has on patients living with this disease.
Migraine Matters
'Migraine Matters' has the strong motive to spread awareness about migraine and support the one billion people who suffer from this debilitating chronic condition. Migraine is a complex neurological disease and is recognised as a debilitating and disabling condition that affects approximately 15 per cent of the population. Migraine is known to affect women more than men. However, it can be equally debilitating in both genders.
Dr. Mustafa Shakra, Consultant Neurologist at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi, said: "We know that there are multiple contributing factors in the development of migraines, however the exact mechanism is not well understood."
Dr. Zakaria Ammache who is a Consultant Neurologist at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, discussed the burden of migraine conditions has on patients' lives, their partners, and children of patients living with this condition. A person living with migraine has every aspect of their life being impacted socially, their work productivity, and even their mental health.
Dr. Alessandro Terruzzi, Headache Specialist and Consultant Neurologist at the Head of Neurology in Mediclinic Hospital, Dubai, also advised the public on the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle habits and recommended patients to identify their migraine triggers and try their best to avoid them. He also discussed the different treatments and management for acute management and preventive treatments for migraine.
Watch the full video to learn how more about Migraine and join us in raising awareness and raise the voice of patients living with this chronic debilitating condition.
1. Migraine Matters : Dr. Zakaria Ammache - Triggers of Migraine & Burden of the Disease on our Society
2. Migraine Matters : Dr. Alessandro Terruzzi - Migraine Management & Treatment Options
3. Migraine Matters : Dr. Mustafa Shakra - Migraine Overview | A Public Awareness Campaign for Migraines
Visit the website for more information: https://headache.ae