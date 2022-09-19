Made for Dubai: Fakeeh University Hospital provides healthcare that meets world-class quality standards

Facility boasts of technology-based care, healing environment, and academic-driven approach

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 7:40 PM

Inspired by Dubai's spirit of excellence, Fakeeh University Hospital has showcased itself as a hospital, especially "Made for Dubai", within a short span of its operations.

With the care provision focused on three strong pillars - Smart Healthcare, Healing Environment, and an Academic Driven Approach - Fakeeh University Hospital is setting new benchmarks in healthcare for Dubai and the UAE.

The hospital's new brand campaign - Made for Dubai, emphasises the organisation's focus on continuously enriching the healthcare journey of its visitors.

Dr Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital says, "In today's era of innovation, Fakeeh university Hospital stands out not only because of the four decades of clinical excellence that it brings from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but also because of our impressive strides in improving the standard of care. Dubai's healthcare scene resonates with the care that compliments a sense of warmth and excellence. Combining technology, innovative approaches, and exceptional customer care, we have established Fakeeh University Hospital as a hospital made just for Dubai."

Quality of services being one of the top priorities for Dubai leadership, Fakeeh University Hospital obliges this vision by its quality accreditations of JCI, ISO, Planetree, and the upcoming Magnet accreditation.

He adds, "It is astonishing how Dubai as a city and Fakeeh University Hospital are intermingled and have a similar ethos. We truly believe that Dubai is a brand that is built on an emotional concept with a simple yet futuristic narrative. Our mission also is to provide healthcare that meets the world-class quality standards, healthcare needs at a global level and expectations of the common man with its wide range of primary, secondary, and tertiary care services."

Gul further highlights like Dubai, the hospital believes in pushing the boundaries to scale greater heights of excellence.

He says, "Dubai is looking for a University Hospital which is trustworthy with the best patient experience and with best physician teams onboard. That is what we are looking at. When we look at the world, how do we define Dubai? - the best in everything. If I invest in this emirate, it has to be in line with the image of this place. Whatever Dubai strives for, we follow the leadership's instructions and ways."

Ever since its launch, the facility has spearheaded the culmination of cutting-edge technology and quality treatment while adding efficacy to the UAE healthcare industry.

The hospital is a workplace for more than 50+ nationalities, and its multi-cultural team provides holistic healing care from a space that expands to a million square feet.

It is said to be fully equipped with data security, paperless technologies, and bedside assistance. These new additions eliminate the need for manual effort and reduce the risk of human error.

Besides, the hospital also serves as a testament to its commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency, and innovation.

"Dubai is banning plastic bags, and following the emirate's footsteps, we are the first Gold LEED (and Terra Carta - A Prince Charles Initiative) environment-friendly hospital. We want to be the leader on this front. Dubai strives to be the safest city, and we are working towards being the safest hospital. That's why we invested in the latest technology. Technology is not only for marketing. It makes us efficient and safest," adds Gul.

Inspired by every aspect of this city, just as Dubai has proved to be a comfortable home to everyone who lives here, the hospital claims to be a healing space for all its patients with best-in-class healthcare services.

The hospital is constantly adapting to future-forward changes to improve patient safety and the overall quality of clinical care.

Highlighting some key features in this "smart hospital" with a futuristic vision to match the essence of Dubai, Gul adds, "if you look at the pharmacy robot, patients don't have to wait to buy medicines. Humans may pick up the wrong medication. But this robot/equipment picks up the exact medication that has been prescribed. So, it makes your hospital the safest. If you walk to the patient's room, you will see a patient infotainment system, first-of-its-kind, that changes the environment to home environments. This is to improve the satisfaction and experience levels of the patients. So, we believe that you have to identify the touch points in your patients' journey.

Elucidating the diversity of its staff, Gul adds, "For me, the main thing is the qualification, competency, and having a good mix. Dubai believes in inclusiveness, and that's the model we want to follow and create, which makes us successful."