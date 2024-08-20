Dubai: 'Blue Café' to support autism care for children, offer interactive space for families

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Dubai Health has announced the launch of Blue Café, an initiative to improve autism care for children.

Designed to be a 'living lab' within the community, the Blue Café is an interactive space and supportive environment where parents and caregivers can connect, share experiences, and learn from each other.

In continuation of building on its "Patients First" promise, Dubai Health has launched a platform which offers learning resources and funds research initiatives dedicated to improving autism care.

It is understood that a recent diagnosis can be overwhelming for families, often leaving them feeling uncertain and isolated.

Introduced initially as a clinical consultation programme at Al Jalila Children's Hospital, the initiative aims to elevate autism care for children through active participation in the community and harnessing the inherent benefits of the integrated academic health system.

Learning experts within Dubai Health have developed concise, research-informed content on a wide range of autism care topics, delivered in a user-friendly microlearning format.

These bite-sized pieces of knowledge make it easy for families to fit learning into their busy schedules. The website will also host webinars, translating the latest research insights on autism into practical care strategies for families.

Beyond information, the platform also provides a safe and supportive online community forum – a virtual space for families to connect, ask questions, and share valuable insights with one another.