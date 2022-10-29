'I couldn't move my legs': Doctors save life of UAE expat who suffered stroke on his way to work

Quick medical intervention helped patient recover early, says expert

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 5:32 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 6:05 PM

Timely medical intervention saved the life of an Indian expatriate who suffered a stroke and reached the hospital on time for his condition to be stabilised.

Asghar Ansari, who was experiencing severe dizziness and had difficulty moving his hands and legs, was fortunate to reach the emergency department of Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman on time.

“I was on my way to work at the construction site (on October 14). Suddenly, I felt that I was losing my balance and couldn’t stand still. I managed to contact the doctor on the site who told me that my blood pressure levels had spiked to extreme levels,” said the 52-year-old mason.

Ansari's blood pressure was monitored after a few hours but his condition was deteriorating, “My blood pressure was surging so I was advised to seek treatment in a hospital,” he said.

Upon reaching Thumbay Hospital, he was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and provided treatment, which lasted several days.

Doctors conducted a brain scan, which indicated that Ansari had suffered acute cerebral brain infarction. On admission, his blood pressure and body temperature were both elevated to emergency levels, he had severe numbness in his right leg and arm and was unable to move.

Quick action can reverse symptoms

Three days after starting treatment under Dr. Vivek Karan, consultant neurologist at Thumbay University Hospital, and his team, Ansari responded positively and recovered from a life-threatening health condition.

“Quick medical intervention is the reason the patient could regain movement of his hands and legs early. His condition has improved and has also gained stability in his legs,” he said.

Speaking about the recovery process, Dr. Karan said, “Time is of the great essence in stroke management. The faster we can start the treatment the better the outcome. As per the American Heart Association guidelines, the brain ages 3.6 years for every hour's delay in starting stroke treatment.

The neurologist has advised people to educate themselves with the BEFAST method. It is one of the best ways to reduce the chances of death and permanent disability caused by stroke.

What is the BEFAST method

Doctors have urged stroke patients to go to the hospital immediately and seek treatment as early as possible. Clots can be removed with medication or surgical procedures. However, patients may show different signs or symptoms, which is the main reason people delay seeking medical help,” the doctor explained.

The incidence of stroke can be avoided by taking care of lifestyle issues such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol levels. Smoking and stress are also major reasons for strokes. One can prevent a stroke with early screening and quick medical intervention can help,” concluded Dr Karan.

ALSO READ: