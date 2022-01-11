UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

How to stay committed to your fitness resolutions

Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

Videos

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos2 weeks ago

Dubai Destinations: Feast on Arabic barbecue dishes, camp around a bonfire

Videos

Dubai Destinations: Feast on Arabic barbecue dishes, camp around a bonfire

Spanning over 23 per cent of the Emirate’s total area, Al Marmoom Desert Conversation Reserve is home to some stunning hidden gems. Home to not one or two, but a mind-boggling 56 lakes —including the famous Al Qudra and Love Lakes — the reserve is home to some absolutely stunning gems, including some of the rarest endangered animal species and coolest places to go desert camping around a bonfire or feast on a barbecue like the Arabian kings of yore.

Videos3 weeks ago

Abrahamic Business Circle

Videos

Abrahamic Business Circle

Find out how the Abrahamic Business Circle has been building bridges amongst countries and promoting economic diplomacy following the Abraham Accords signed in 2020

Videos3 weeks ago

Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers

Videos

Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers

The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.

Videos1 month ago