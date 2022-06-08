His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurates revolutionary Sports Medicine and Rehab Centre at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital
His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, officially opened Mediclinic Parkview Hospital's Sports Medicine and Rehab Centre. He was accompanied by Ahmed Ali, Executive Director of Mediclinic Middle East and David Jelley, Hospital Director. The state of the art centre, the first under Mediclinic's new Perform brand for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, is an integrated facility for the treatment of sports injuries, sports performance, musculoskeletal complaints and a full range of rehabilitation therapy.
Ahmed Ali said: "I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his visit and for his continuous support for Mediclinic and its initiatives in the Middle East."
David Jelley, Hospital Director, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, said: "While there are existing sports medicine and physiotherapy facilities in Dubai, this is a first of its kind within a hospital environment and on this scale. It truly is a world class service for sports medicine and rehabilitation."
Some of the unique features of the centre include the state of the art bespoke bio circuit programme which allows for fully customised digital training programmes through the Technogym MyWellness app, a gait analysis lab, force plate analysis and functional screening, the TPI golf assessment, custom bike fitment for cyclists, V02 Max testing and the Alter-G antigravity treadmill for rehabilitation.
"Mediclinic Perform currently houses three internationally respected Sports and Exercise Medicine doctors, multiple sports subspecialists including sports physiotherapists, sports podiatry, chiropractic, sports massage, sports therapy and over 30 physiotherapy and rehabilitation specialists. Almost all patients can benefit from exercise or physical activity and it is our intention to support the UAE's vision in reducing the chronic disease burden and helping to create a healthier, more active population through services like ours so that our patients can truly perform for life," said Dr. Alan Kourie, Head of Sports Medicine & Rehab, Mediclinic Middle East.
For more information on Mediclinic Perform's Sports Medicine and Rehab Centre located at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, please visit www.mediclinic.ae or call 8001999