Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visits Thumbay Medicity

B.S. Yediyurappa, former chief minister of the Indian state of Karnataka, recently toured Thumbay Medicity and Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman.
The visit was aimed at strengthening ties between Karnataka and Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University (GMU), particularly in the areas of higher education, healthcare and research. Yedurappa was received by Dr Thumbay Moideen, the group’s president and founder.
“I am proud of Dr Thumbay Moideen for building an advanced institution that serves the UAE with excellence in education and healthcare. A simple man from Karnataka, with a noble cause in his heart, has made a positive impact to this illustrious country by providing education, which is the real strength to build the future of society and the country,”Yediyurappa said, as he was briefed on the group’s development initiatives.
“Also, Thumbay Group has been nurturing the society by providing best-in-class healthcare while creating job opportunities.”
Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, plays a key role in the advancement of medical education, healthcare, and research. It houses the GMU, the region’s leading private medical university; Thumbay University Hospital, the largest private academic hospital in the region; Thumbay Dental Hospital; the first private dental hospital in the country and the largest academic dental hospital in the region’s private sector; and Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital, the biggest state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital in the country.
