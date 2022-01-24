Fakeeh University Hospital to provide occupational health services to Henkel employees

The partnership aims to introduce customised health and wellness plans, as well as deliver basic life support and industrial first aid training

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 7:44 PM

Fakeeh University Hospital signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Henkel to support employees’ health.

Fakeeh University Hospital will provide several services to Henkel employees, including access to 24/7 urgent care, home healthcare services and travel vaccinations.

The partnership brings together Fakeeh University Hospital, the innovative Saudi healthcare provider group, and Henkel, leaders in consumer and industrial business across the world, to move one step closer to medical excellence.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), research has shown that occupational health can help reduce sick leave absenteeism by 27 per cent and healthcare costs for companies by 26 per cent. Another study suggests that absenteeism costs fall by about $2.73 for every dollar spent on workplace disease prevention and health promotion programs.

Fakeeh University Hospital plans to focus on occupational health by supporting Henkel’s specific health surveillance by providing employees with specialists constantly dedicated to their well-being.

Alongside the basic life support and industrial first aid, Fakeeh University Hospital will provide Henkel employees with both work-related and travel vaccinations.

Occupational health screening refers to health checks needed by a worker. The process involves several checks in order to reduce and prevent any work-related injuries. While the screenings are held to mostly determine if an employee is well-suited for a certain task, they can also detect pre-existing conditions.

Fakeeh University Hospital offers its trademark “training/auditing/consultancy program” to deliver top-quality solutions for employees working in hostile or high risk environments. Fakeeh University Hospital's occupational health services include remote medical support, consultancy and training, crisis management, and employee assistance programs.

The Occupational Health partnership provided by Fakeeh University Hospital will cover a diverse spectrum of services including support with Henkel’s specific health surveillance activities, the ongoing systematic collection, and analysis of employees.

Fakeeh University Hospital will also continuously provide 24/7 care as well as offer remote patient monitoring for chronic diseases, home healthcare services involving nurses, laboratory, and general physicians.

To ensure that the Henkel employees get the best of their work environment, Fakeeh University Hospital will assist in periodical and pre-assignment medical assessments. Vaccines and PCR services will also be readily available to Henkel employees.

Dr Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital, said: “At Fakeeh University Hospital, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to strive in perfecting our patient relations. With this new partnership, Fakeeh University Hospital and Henkel will focus on bettering the staff’s well-being, in return creating not only a healthy mindset but a safer workplace.”

Csaba Szendrei, Henkel GCC President, said: “At Henkel, the safety and well-being of our teams are of utmost importance even more so given the context of the current pandemic. We believe in offering our colleagues the best possible environment for personal and professional fulfilment with focused support on their physical and mental health and are looking forward to a strong collaboration with the team at Fakeeh University Hospital.”