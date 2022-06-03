Dubai: Taxi driver survives heart attack despite 98% arterial blockage

He was rushed to Aster Hospital in an ambulance around midnight

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 11:31 AM

Mohammed Hanif Sikder, a Bangladeshi expat working as a taxi driver, survived a massive heart attack.

On April 14, he was rushed to Aster Hospital in an ambulance after he suffered the attack around midnight.

"I was sleeping in my room in Bur Dubai after my daily work. I experienced mild pain in my chest to which I woke up, drank water. I knew I was not well. But I could not understand what was happening to me,” he said.

“After some time, the pain intensified. I quickly called my roommate. He was shocked to see me drenched in sweat," Sikder added.

The 45-year-old underwent a series of tests that revealed multiple blocks in his left coronary artery which supplies blood and oxygen to the left side heart.

Dr Naveed Ahmed, consultant cardiologist at Aster Hospital, Mankhool said that Sikder had a life-threatening condition.

"The test results showed that he had multiple blocks ranging from 50-98 per cent in major arteries. His condition required an immediate procedure to clear the blockages and reinstate the blood flow into the heart,” Dr Ahmed said.

Doctors informed him of the surgery and its complexities before operating. They successfully performed a minimally invasive procedure.

Dr Naveed said that Hanif's case establishes how critical hereditary risk factors are in developing cardiovascular diseases. "Hanif is the third in his immediate family to experience a heart attack. His father had succumbed to a heart attack years ago. His brother experienced the same a few years ago and is currently on medication,"

Earlier, he would experience difficulty with breathing after walking or any physical exertion. He has now resumed work.

"I am good now. The doctor has asked me to stay physically engaged. So, I go for a walk in the morning and evening without any difficulty. I am grateful to the doctors and the medical team at the hospital for their exceptional care and treatment," Sikder said.