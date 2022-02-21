Dubai: One-day-old baby regains breathing ability after complex surgery

Manufactured in Switzerland, the medicine will be launched in the UAE by Pharma Solutions.
A complex surgery helped a day-old baby regain breathing ability after he was diagnosed with a rare anomaly.
The baby was referred to Zulekha Hospital Dubai from another healthcare facility as he was not able to breathe from his nose. He was intubated and kept on ventilator for respiratory support, as neonates cannot breathe from their mouth.
Specialist Otolaryngology (ENT) Dr Vivek Sharma said: “A CT scan revealed that a part of the baby’s nose, which opens into oral cavity, was closed on both sides by a bony plate. This anomaly is called Bilateral Choanal Atresia, which is rare with an incidence of 1 in 10,000 live births.”
Among the challenges are limited access to the affected areas inside the baby’s nose and the patients’ age.
Dr Vivek added: “We did an endoscopic correction … and created a new opening behind the nose so that the neonate can breathe freely. The baby’s postoperative recovery is satisfactory and he was extubated 24 hours after the surgery and was on room air.”
The baby was discharged in a stable condition and “was seen gaining appropriate healthy weight”.
