Dubai: New hospital coming up for heart and lung disorders

Facility will address all aspects of diagnosis, management and treatment of respiratory conditions.

Supplied photo

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 4:20 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 4:22 PM

Dubai will be getting a new hospital offering the latest treatments in heart and lung disorders as well as cancer. The Dh495 million project will start in two months and is excepted to complete in 30 months.

Prime Health Care Group and Dubai Health Care City have joined hands to launch the hospital in phase 2 of Dubai health Care City, after inking an agreement on Tuesday at Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2022.

The new 100 bed hospital will cater to patients specially for heart and lung disorder along with a bench-mark clinical care in oncology. Eight floors of the building will be used for clinical purposes with two levels for support service and ample parking space for visitors and patients’.

The Heart Care Centre of Excellence at Prime Heart & Lung Hospital would offer a range of invasive, non-invasive diagnostic procedures, as well as interventional procedures for coronary disease, valve disorders, structural heart disorders, and arrhythmias. The centre will offer a cardiac health management programme with advanced technologies for diagnosis and treatment of cardiac conditions. The hospital would also offer cardiac rehabilitation services in addition to electrophysiology, cardiac physiology and complex cardiac interventions.

The Lung Care Centre of Excellence would be addressing all aspects of diagnosis, management and treatment of respiratory conditions. Advanced diagnostic and therapeutic techniques would be available within the unit including endobronchial ultrasound, bronchoscopy with high volume lavage, transbronchial lung biopsy and whole lung lavage.

Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCC), said that Dubai Healthcare City provides an enabling and supportive environment for successful investments, “making our freezone the perfect destination for healthcare providers and patients looking for healthcare excellence.

“The opening of Prime Heart and Lung Hospital represents a significant addition to Dubai’s healthcare sector, with yet more advanced and specialised services.” Abdulsalam added.

Dr Jamil Ahmed, managing director, Prime Healthcare Group said: “This milestone tertiary-care facility with three centres of excellence in heart, lung and oncology will further enhance Dubai’s reputation as a destination for medical excellence, expand the boundaries of next-generation healthcare and bring a world-class medical facility to the UAE and the region,” said Dr Ahmed.

“It is our mission and vision to chart new paths in transformative healthcare and technology in medicine to enable happier tomorrows for humanity. The Prime Heart and Lung Hospital is one more iteration of our commitment to this goal,” Dr Ahmed added.

The Marie Curie Cancer Institution’s (MCCI) oncology centre at Prime hospital will offer medical and haematology oncology services, radiation oncology services and surgical oncology services. MCCC will treat various cancers affecting the breast, colon, stomach, head and neck, kidney, testicles, bladder, genitalia, prostate, soft tissue, bone, blood and lymphatic system, skin, lymphoma, thyroid and neuroendocrine tumours, besides brain tumours.

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com